Mongolian diets traditionally consist of livestock and animal products from the "Five Snouts," which change depending on the local geography and the season. During the warmer months, Mongolians consume white dairy and milk products, while in winter, hearty red meat dishes dominate the menu. Although the most authentic way to try local food is in the countryside with, in my experience, a truly hospitable host family, local restaurants such as Modern Nomads and Khaan Buuz, and machine-processed dairy products mean that traditional foods are available year-round in UB. Traditional Mongolian milk beverages suutei tsai (milk tea) and airag (mare's milk) are considerably more sour than cow's milk and are often enjoyed communally. Trying them will endear you to locals, but take it slow.

In Ulaanbaatar, you sadly won't find a Big Mac. However, the city boasts an incredible variety of international cuisines with a local flair, including tasty coffee, sashimi, and even tacos. Millie's Espresso has been open for over 20 years, and per Google Maps and local experts, it has a killer breakfast. Right next door, La Rosa's killer tapas are just waiting for you to post as you crack open your favorite board game or a beer.

Despite Mongolia's cuisine being quite different than India's, the most vegetarian-friendly country in the world, Ulaanbaatar does have vegetarian and vegan restaurants. The Loving Hut serves vegan versions of traditional and foreign cuisines across the city, along with picture menus. In other restaurants, dishes such as buuz and tsuivan can be served without meat, though the staff may try to replace the meat with another ingredient, such as mushrooms.