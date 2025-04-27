A Tiny Village Called One Of Spain's Most Beautiful Is A Scenic Gem With Charming Medieval Cobbled Streets

As a country, Spain is hardly lacking in small, beautiful villages scattered across its many diverse regions. Just look at Andalucia, where there's a whole route of beautiful white hill towns to explore. While Andalucia remains "steeped in the soul of Spain," per travel expert Rick Steves, villages like these are typically flocked to by legions of day-trippers who come by bus or train from the nearest city or beach resort, and the traditional look and feel of these towns are often commodified as gift shops and hotels take the place of local businesses. You'll still find architecture representing the epochs of Spanish history, but you might have to jostle for space to get your selfies if you're visiting some of the most popular villages, like the fairytale city of Segovia near Madrid.

If you prefer to take your vacations off the beaten path, plan to stay in a village like Mirambel. Located in a hard-to-reach corner of the little-visited region of Aragon, this is one of the most charming villages you can find in Spain. With unique monuments that hail from its medieval past, there's a reason why Mirambel is often referred to as "a jewel within the walls."