'The Coney Island Of Maine' Is An Artsy Day Trip With Unmatched Ocean And Downtown Portland Views

All aboard for an adventure to an island in Maine that truly is a journey back in time. Situated along the southeast coast of Maine is the City of Portland, a charming harbor city with history dating back to European settlements in the 17th century. Portland is a gorgeous New England city that is quickly becoming a foodie destination, and next to it's shores is a cluster of islands only reachable by boat that have long been seasonal destinations for New Englanders and travelers from all over. One of those islands is Peaks Island, which has a fascinating history of its own that is still preserved today.

Peaks Island has evolved through hundreds of years of history on the land, from its earliest roots as an Indian settlement to being an outpost during the Civil War and World War II. As Maine developed its infrastructure, so did Peaks Island, to a point where the island was once an amusement park destination that dawned the comparisons to New York City's Coney Island. This idyllic island community has now evolved into a quieter port of call that allows visitors and residents to unwind into a simpler existence with the Atlantic Ocean as the backdrop.