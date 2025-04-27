'The Coney Island Of Maine' Is An Artsy Day Trip With Unmatched Ocean And Downtown Portland Views
All aboard for an adventure to an island in Maine that truly is a journey back in time. Situated along the southeast coast of Maine is the City of Portland, a charming harbor city with history dating back to European settlements in the 17th century. Portland is a gorgeous New England city that is quickly becoming a foodie destination, and next to it's shores is a cluster of islands only reachable by boat that have long been seasonal destinations for New Englanders and travelers from all over. One of those islands is Peaks Island, which has a fascinating history of its own that is still preserved today.
Peaks Island has evolved through hundreds of years of history on the land, from its earliest roots as an Indian settlement to being an outpost during the Civil War and World War II. As Maine developed its infrastructure, so did Peaks Island, to a point where the island was once an amusement park destination that dawned the comparisons to New York City's Coney Island. This idyllic island community has now evolved into a quieter port of call that allows visitors and residents to unwind into a simpler existence with the Atlantic Ocean as the backdrop.
Peaks Island's evolution from amusement park hub to island retreat
Entertainment and the development of steamship travel is what first fueled the growth of Peaks Island in the 19th century. Portland residents would row over to the picnic grove first established in the 1850s. Later in the 1880s, Greenwood Garden was created on the island as a shoreline amusement park and tourist attraction for visitors. The amusement park had everything from a roller rink to a merry-go-round and a Ferris wheel. Unfortunately, a series of fires on the property coupled with the emergence of automobile travel in the early 20th century brought an end to the amusement park era on Peaks Island. While buildings from the park still stand today, the island has taken on a new life as a respite for creatives and lovers of nature.
Peaks Island's current year-round population remains around 1,000, but balloons to close to 5,000 during the summer months. The main business corridors of the island are within walking distance of the ferry, showcasing an artsy vibe with galleries like the Richard Boyd Art Gallery for fine art lovers. There are also museums on the island that celebrate the vast history of the land, and the quirkier vibes on Peaks Island. The 5th Maine Museum is a quaint cottage showcasing civil war mementos and artifacts, and the 8th Maine Oceanfront Lodge and Museum is a historical destination where you can take a tour and lay your head at night. For a more lighthearted experience, be sure to visit Nancy 3. Hoffmans' The Umbrella Cover Museum. Here, Hoffman offers tours and displays her collection of thousands of umbrella sleeves sent in from around the world, enough for a Guinness World Record.
How to properly explore Peaks Island, Maine
The Casco Bay Lines ferries that run from Downtown Portland offer unmatched cityscape views and make stops at other bay islands like Long Island and Chebeague Island, another breathtaking spot for beach vacations. During the summer months, there are ferries running almost every hour starting as early as 5:45 a.m., taking visitors on the 17-minute ride to and from Peaks Island. Be sure to check the ferry line website for updated hours and weather alerts that may affect the schedule. Rates for the ride to Peaks Island vary from $7 to 14 based on season, and are discounted for children and seniors. Though you can pay an extra fee ranging from about $30 to $70 to transport your vehicle on the ferry to the island, locals will tell you there's better ways to explore once your ferry docks.
Stepping off the pier, there are spots to rent a bicycle or a golf cart for hourly or daily rates to begin exploring the island. A full trip around the island's coast is about 4 miles, with nooks often showcasing flowers in bloom and a tranquil scene that distinguishes the setting from the mainland. The pet-friendly island has water bowls scattered in neighborhoods and coolers with water for sale for $1, adding to the homey vibe. Whether you tour the island to discover World War II artifacts or seek out a quiet alcove overlooking the waves, the adventure is yours at your own pace. The island residents are hospitable and laid back, with events like Reggae Sundays that helped establish the relaxed atmosphere of Peaks Island years ago. When you're ready to eat, don't forget that getting a Lobster roll in Maine is a rite of passage, and most visitors suggest the Island Lobster Company overlooking the beach for your seafood fix to cap off a Peaks Island retreat.