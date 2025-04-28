This Stretch Of Florida's West Coast Is Full Of Laidback Beach Beauty, Amenities, And Small-Town Charm
The Florida Gulf Coast was once a world of small beach towns. But in recent decades, sprawl has joined these towns into a metropolis, making many communities feel connected only by the endless traffic along the Interstate 75 corridor. However, there are still a few towns tucked away from the convenience and congestion of the highway, where you can feel a little disconnected with uncrowded beach towns perfect for unwinding in the sun and digging your toes in the sand.
One of those places is Englewood, located about 35 miles south of Sarasota. The vibe here contrasts with its more cosmopolitan neighbors like Cape Coral and North Port, with its eclectic downtown. It still has the small-town vibe many seek, but it's not inconveniently located away from the big cities.
Englewood sits on the coast, but as is typical for Florida, the central part of the community lies on the mainland while Englewood Beach lies across a bridge on Manasota Key. The region has been hard hit by hurricanes in recent years, but restaurants and businesses are open, and there are plenty of reasons to visit this welcoming area. Most notably, the beach was reopened as of April 2025, so there's once again public access for fun in the sand in Englewood Beach.
Beach communities and amenities in Englewood
Manasota Key is home to several beach parks and the small community of Englewood Beach. It's only a 5-minute drive into downtown Englewood from here, so the only separation is the waterway you cross when driving onto the island. The main public beach access is Chadwick Park, and there's also a fishing pier on the east side of the island on the waterway. Parking is a bit limited, however, so at the time of this writing, the county is providing free park-and-ride service from Tringali Park on the mainland, hourly Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The county also reopened Blind Pass Beach Park, sometimes called Middle Beach, located 3 miles north.
While it's taken a while to restore access to the sand, the community's businesses are mostly back in operation. Several popular spots, like the waterfront Beachcomber Trading Post and White Elephant Pub, are located right on Beach Road as you cross onto the island. Of course, there are also numerous choices on the mainland, including top-rated Farlow's On The Water, recipient of a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award in 2024.
If you're headed to Englewood or any of the areas affected by recent hurricanes, it's essential to double-check what has reopened and what has not. Businesses are sometimes slow to update their websites and internet listings. Unfortunately, one of the area's favorite beaches and attractions, Stump Pass Beach State Park, is still closed at the time of publication.
Travel tips, stays, and weather for your Englewood getaway
Englewood is located on the Gulf Coast just north of Charlotte Harbor. It's convenient to many West Coast attractions, like Myakka River State Park's majestic wilderness and wildlife. It also happens to be about equidistant from Tampa International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport, which are about an hour and a half away and have airline connections. Being farther off Interstate 75 than other towns along the Florida Gulf Coast has its pluses and minuses. It enables Englewood to maintain its small-town feel, but getting in or out takes a little longer.
Along Manasota Key and in the community of Englewood, you'll find a selection of old-school mom-and-pop beach motels and a few resort and inn options on the mainland. The Pearl Beach Inn is located directly on the beach in a residential neighborhood on Manasota Key. It has an excellent 4.6-star rating on Tripadvisor and Google, and recent reviews note that they've done a great job rebuilding.
The weather's a definite factor in Englewood. While the area certainly benefits from the tourist-brochure-worthy Florida sunshine, it's also muggy and hot in the summers, with highs near 90 degrees Fahrenheit for June, July, and August. The best beach days are found during spring and fall. Water temperatures in the Gulf vary from a balmy 86 degrees in summer to a low of 66 degrees in early February. And it goes without saying that you'll want to be wary of hurricanes; storm season runs from the beginning of June through the end of November, with the peak occurring around the second week of September. Here are the best ways to prepare for travel during hurricane season.