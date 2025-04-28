This Stretch Of Florida's West Coast Is Full Of Laidback Beach Beauty, Amenities, And Small-Town Charm

The Florida Gulf Coast was once a world of small beach towns. But in recent decades, sprawl has joined these towns into a metropolis, making many communities feel connected only by the endless traffic along the Interstate 75 corridor. However, there are still a few towns tucked away from the convenience and congestion of the highway, where you can feel a little disconnected with uncrowded beach towns perfect for unwinding in the sun and digging your toes in the sand.

One of those places is Englewood, located about 35 miles south of Sarasota. The vibe here contrasts with its more cosmopolitan neighbors like Cape Coral and North Port, with its eclectic downtown. It still has the small-town vibe many seek, but it's not inconveniently located away from the big cities.

Englewood sits on the coast, but as is typical for Florida, the central part of the community lies on the mainland while Englewood Beach lies across a bridge on Manasota Key. The region has been hard hit by hurricanes in recent years, but restaurants and businesses are open, and there are plenty of reasons to visit this welcoming area. Most notably, the beach was reopened as of April 2025, so there's once again public access for fun in the sand in Englewood Beach.