Hidden In The Hills Of Baja Is A Serene Oasis With Hot Springs, A Waterfall, And A Charming Town Square

Water rushes and rumbles in Santiago in two main ways: from hot natural springs dotting the region, and from cascading waterfalls enlivening the desertic Baja hills. Santiago is the best place to reach three of the main thermal pools, making this area unique. The hot springs of Santa Rita are the closest, only 6.6 miles (or a 20-minute drive away) from the town. In this paradisiac spot, sheltered by the Sierra de La Laguna mountain range, natural pools of all sizes await for the price of about $12 (250 MXN). Soak in the bubbling pools to melt away your stress, hydrate your skin, and improve circulation. Celebrated for their numerous health benefits, hot springs like Santa Rita have been preserved by indigenous populations throughout the centuries.

Once you are feeling reinvigorated by the steaming springs, head to the breathtaking Cañón de la Zorra waterfall, steeped in the UNESCO heritage site of Sierra de La Laguna. This 33-foot-tall waterfall is located inside the Cañón de la Zorra, a canyon naturally carved within smooth boulders and rife with local vegetation. Once you have reached this magical spot, you can sunbathe on the smooth rocks or swim at your leisure. To access the Cañón de la Zorra, you will need to head to the Sol de Mayo ranch, the ecological refuge preserving the surrounding area and open year-round from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m..

You will soon find that the oasis surrounding Santiago is not ideal just for secluded waterfalls and bubbling pools, but for nature-filled activities, too. Those include diving, hiking, kayaking, UTV driving, and mountaineering with stunning views of the Sierra.