The 'Switzerland Of Greece' Is A Secret Scenic Mountain Town Off The Tourist Trail With Cozy Lodgings
Reminiscent of the little-known lakeside region of Switzerland with mountain beauty undiscovered by tourists, is a small mountain town in a surprising country — Greece. In the country's center, found in the Evrytania region, Karpenisi (sometimes written as Karpenissi) can easily pass as the "Switzerland of Greece" with its Alpine-like scenery. Far removed from Greece's typical tourist trail that winds through sun-drenched coasts and ancient ruins, the mountain village mirrors the charm of Swiss fairytale towns.
Karpenisi offers year-round attractions, no matter what the season. Winter visitors will enjoy hitting the slopes at one of Greece's top skiing resorts. Springtime brings outdoor activities like river rafting and trekking to hidden oases revealed by the melting snow. The city features a variety of cozy accommodations, from rustic lodges to luxury chalets, complete with fireplaces and hot tubs.
To get here from Athens, you can rent a car and take a scenic drive northwest for around three to four hours. There are also public buses, called KTEL buses with routes from Athens to Karpenisi. At the time of writing, the entire five-hour journey costs around $28 per person.
Experience winter adventures in Karpenisi
Another reason to visit Greece in winter is that your bucket list European ski vacation will be surprisingly affordable compared to the U.S. Interestingly, Greece is home to 25 ski resorts, and one of the country's most premier ski destinations is found just 7 miles from the city center of Karpenisi. The Velouchi Ski Center features 18 slopes, with slopes for all skill levels, including an indoor treadmill that's ideal for beginners. Two of the slopes are designated for snowboarding, and four slopes are for practicing freestyle skiing. For the non-skiers, or to reward yourself after a good ski run, head to the snow bar at the bottom of the slopes.
In keeping with the mountain theme, you can also visit the only museum in Greece that focuses on mountaineering and skiing — the Mountain Museum of Karpenisi. It's more than a place to pop in when the weather gets too chilly; it also provides insight into the local alpine history. The museum boasts an interesting collection of artifacts, including items from the Greek expedition that first reached the summit of Mount Everest.
Also, the Culture and History Centre of Evritania isn't your average history museum. Tripadvisor reviewers are impressed with the interactive exhibits, with one user describing it as "definitely worth a visit. It is interactive and this makes it more enjoyable for the young and old." It may be small, with just six rooms, but two rooms in particular are what makes the museum so distinct. The two virtual reality screening rooms focus on local history, including a reenactment of the Battle of Kefalovriso and the underwater exploration of a submerged church found at the bottom of Lake Kremasta.
Experience summer serenity and cozy up in the chalets in Karpenisi
Karpenisi offers equally thrilling activities in the spring and summer, with guided rafting tours from May to November. For beginners, rafting the Tavropos River is recommended, the tour lasts over two hours and you'll be rafting from Palea Viniani village and ending in Karpenisi. For experienced rafters and adrenaline-seekers, book the Trikeriotis River trip, with a difficulty level of three, you'll navigate your way around tight canyons and intense whitewaters.
For something more tranquil, visit Greece's largest man-made lake, Lake Kremasta, for serene canoeing and kayaking. Follow the riverbed of the Krikeliotis River to reach the picturesque Panta Vrechei canyon and gorge, which translates to "always rainy" in Greek. The trail leads past a series of waterfalls and limestone cliffs, creating a lush landscape, pools for swimming, and a rain-like effect against the stones. The moderate hike is a 1.5-mile loop that begins near the city of Roska.
Similar to Switzerland, Karpenisi provides cozy and rustic cabins and chalets that rival those in Switzerland's prettiest and most iconic destinations. A perfect example of this is the Mythica Chalet. Located 3 miles from the city center, the chalet blends modern amenities with fine craftsmanship, and is made with red cedar logs hundreds of years old. The entire chalet easily sleeps up to 12 people, with five bedrooms, two kitchens, and five fireplaces to gather around. There's also a sauna, a whirlpool, a pool, and an outdoor bar area for entertaining.