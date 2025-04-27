The 'Switzerland Of Greece' Is A Secret Scenic Mountain Town Off The Tourist Trail With Cozy Lodgings

Another reason to visit Greece in winter is that your bucket list European ski vacation will be surprisingly affordable compared to the U.S. Interestingly, Greece is home to 25 ski resorts, and one of the country's most premier ski destinations is found just 7 miles from the city center of Karpenisi. The Velouchi Ski Center features 18 slopes, with slopes for all skill levels, including an indoor treadmill that's ideal for beginners. Two of the slopes are designated for snowboarding, and four slopes are for practicing freestyle skiing. For the non-skiers, or to reward yourself after a good ski run, head to the snow bar at the bottom of the slopes.

In keeping with the mountain theme, you can also visit the only museum in Greece that focuses on mountaineering and skiing — the Mountain Museum of Karpenisi. It's more than a place to pop in when the weather gets too chilly; it also provides insight into the local alpine history. The museum boasts an interesting collection of artifacts, including items from the Greek expedition that first reached the summit of Mount Everest.

Also, the Culture and History Centre of Evritania isn't your average history museum. Tripadvisor reviewers are impressed with the interactive exhibits, with one user describing it as "definitely worth a visit. It is interactive and this makes it more enjoyable for the young and old." It may be small, with just six rooms, but two rooms in particular are what makes the museum so distinct. The two virtual reality screening rooms focus on local history, including a reenactment of the Battle of Kefalovriso and the underwater exploration of a submerged church found at the bottom of Lake Kremasta.