Hidden In The Heart Of Italy's Alps Is A Mountain Retreat With Gourmet Cuisine, Saunas, And Renowned Views

Hidden in Italy's Alps in a little village called Malborghetto, and sandwiched between the mountains of Slovenia to the east and Austria to the north, this stunning mountain retreat conjures the very best of alpine living, fusing it with excellent gourmet cuisine, indulgent saunas, and views across the top of Europe. There's a real sense of hominess at the Hammerack Hotel, with the grounds oozing fairytale village charm via an old stone tower looming over a 15th-century courtyard, and the convivial service which caters to guests empathetically and according to their individual needs.

One of the Hammerack Hotel's most alluring features is found in its wellness offering, with a 9,000 square foot spa boasting outdoor jacuzzis, woodchip and wood-fired saunas, a Roman-style frigidarium bath, and multi-sensory showers. To dive deeper into the wellness rituals, there are personalised treatments, a literary pharmacy for books related to personal well-being, a bio bar for medicinal teas, and a meditation room with views over the countryside.

Another highlight is the cuisine, with hearty breakfasts, lunches, and dinners (served across a restaurant and a chic bistro serving cocktails) reflecting the seasonality of the three borders region, where Italy, Austria, and Slovenia meet. There are a few intriguing sights scattered across the grounds, too, like the Time Machine: the internal mechanisms of the clock tower, embedded with the phases of the moon, the zodiac, and 23 bells that play Mozart. The Time Machine was created by Alberto Gorla, the same master watchmaker who restored Venice's sublime clock in the Piazza San Marco.