Situated In Portugal's Renowned Algarve Region Is A Coastal City That's A Beachy Tourist Paradise

The Algarve in Southern Portugal is one of Europe's most attractive and popular beach vacation destinations. From the magical, end-of-the-earth vibes of Sagres to the sun-kissed streets of the wildly underrated coastal city of Olhão, the Algarve is a stunning world of endless sandy beaches, remarkable rock formations, and charming towns covered in colorful tiles. The region is one of the warmest parts of Europe, even during the colder months, making it an attractive place for an escape from the rain and snow and a way to enjoy sun, sand, and surf all year round.

While many tourists are drawn to the hidden coves and unique landscapes of the smaller towns along the coast, the historic city of Lagos is one of the most visited destinations in the Algarve, and with good reason. This beachy, tourist paradise offers a wonderful combination of rich, fascinating history, vibrant culture, gorgeous sandy coves and wide stretches of beach, and mouthwatering traditional Portuguese cuisine.

Lagos sits towards the western end of the Algarve, between Sagres and Portimão. It is at the mouth of the Bensafrim River, overlooking the wide, lazy sweep of the Praia do Vale da Lama, and just a few miles west of the Odiáxere lagoon. Getting there is relatively easy, as it is just over an hour by car from Faro International Airport. There is an extensive network of buses and trains that connects most cities, towns, and villages in the Algarve, and Lagos can be reached easily by public transport from Portimão, Alvor, Sagres, Lagoa, Albufeira, and Faro.