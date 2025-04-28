Situated In Portugal's Renowned Algarve Region Is A Coastal City That's A Beachy Tourist Paradise
The Algarve in Southern Portugal is one of Europe's most attractive and popular beach vacation destinations. From the magical, end-of-the-earth vibes of Sagres to the sun-kissed streets of the wildly underrated coastal city of Olhão, the Algarve is a stunning world of endless sandy beaches, remarkable rock formations, and charming towns covered in colorful tiles. The region is one of the warmest parts of Europe, even during the colder months, making it an attractive place for an escape from the rain and snow and a way to enjoy sun, sand, and surf all year round.
While many tourists are drawn to the hidden coves and unique landscapes of the smaller towns along the coast, the historic city of Lagos is one of the most visited destinations in the Algarve, and with good reason. This beachy, tourist paradise offers a wonderful combination of rich, fascinating history, vibrant culture, gorgeous sandy coves and wide stretches of beach, and mouthwatering traditional Portuguese cuisine.
Lagos sits towards the western end of the Algarve, between Sagres and Portimão. It is at the mouth of the Bensafrim River, overlooking the wide, lazy sweep of the Praia do Vale da Lama, and just a few miles west of the Odiáxere lagoon. Getting there is relatively easy, as it is just over an hour by car from Faro International Airport. There is an extensive network of buses and trains that connects most cities, towns, and villages in the Algarve, and Lagos can be reached easily by public transport from Portimão, Alvor, Sagres, Lagoa, Albufeira, and Faro.
Gorgeous beaches and a rich, vibrant history
For beach-lovers, Lagos is a dream come true. The Algarve is filled with an enormous variety of amazing stretches of sand, but there's an argument for Lagos being its premier beach destination. For starters, the enormous curve of beach that runs from Forte da Ponta da Bandeira in Lagos itself all the way to Praia do Vale da Lama is stunning, a golden expanse that is a clarion call to sun-worshippers and beach-loving families. Heading a few minutes out of town towards the otherworldly rock formations and sea caves of the Ponta da Piedade brings you to a selection of tiny coves and bays, each with its own pristine beach. Choosing between Praia dos Estudantes, Praia Dona Ana, and Praia do Camilo will be the toughest part of your day.
Most visitors to Lagos come here for the magnificent beaches, but Lagos has a lot more to offer than just wall-to-wall sunshine and azure-blue water. It is one of the most significant historical spots in Portugal. This port city was at the heart of Portugal's remarkable world-circumnavigating Age of Discovery. It retains an exquisite heart of winding cobbled streets, beautiful churches, and historic architecture, surrounded by the remains of 16th-century walls, gates, and fortifications. Wander round the old town and take a look at the wonderful 16th-century Igreja de Santa Maria, the imposing bastion of the Castelo dos Governadores, and the grimly fascinating Antigo Mercado de Escravos, thought to be the first dedicated slave market in Europe.
Oysters, clams, and under-the-radar wines
While it is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the Algarve, Lagos has managed to hold on to its authentic charm, particularly when it comes to eating and drinking. The Algarve is famous for its seafood, and eating out in Lagos is a great opportunity to explore classic Portuguese cooking.
For the most casual diners, the Pearl Food Trailer right on the marina is a great place that has built a local following thanks to its exceptional oysters. Anyone looking for a relaxed sit-down meal might want to try Casinha do Petisco, a laid-back local joint that's the perfect place to try conquilhas, the legendary clams of the Algarve, or O Pescador, no-frills seafood that's incredible value for money. Finally, Avenida, overlooking the yachts in the marina, is a high-end joint with an open kitchen and a fantastic tasting menu. It is also worth stopping into the Mercado Municipal at lunchtime to see the freshest catch of the day and the vast array of local produce on show.
The hills above Lagos are home to some fantastic vineyards, producing fantastic and weirdly underrated wines. In fact, the Algarve in general is a superb wine region that is often bizarrely overlooked. Heading to the Monte da Casteleja winery near the coast is a great opportunity to see traditional wine-making methods in action, while a trip to Ligio's Shop in the center of town takes you on a journey through Portuguese wine and history with an unforgettable tasting.