This Wildly Underrated Malaysian City Offers Old World Architecture, Quirky Cafes, And Exceptional Eateries

Visitors to Malaysia know that Kuala Lumpur, the country's easy-to-navigate capital, is a melting pot of Southeast Asian cultures, especially when it comes to food. Waking up to breakfast in Malaysia is so unique that UNESCO recognizes it as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Here, a common breakfast is coconut and pandan rice with chili paste, known as nasi lemak. Or you can try roti canai, a buttery flatbread that is perfect for dipping into a rich curry. And that's just breakfast! If the variety and flavor of Malaysian cuisine has you hooked, it's worth exploring the country's other food destinations. The island of Penang always ranks as one of the best places in Asia for foodies.

But locals in the know also flock to Ipoh, a traditional tin mining town at the foot of the Cameron Highlands (an area of rolling hills famous for its tea plantations). Located about 125 miles north of the capital, Ipoh is an easy two-and-a-half-hour ride by car or train from Kuala Lumpur. It's also a good stopover if traveling by train from Singapore to Bangkok. Or, if you'd simply like to get to this foodie haven as quickly as possible, you can also fly to Ipoh's Sultan Azlan Shah Airport from Singapore.