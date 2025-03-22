An Underrated Tropical City In Malaysia Is A Vibrant Cultural Hub For Adventurous Travelers

Malaysia is a gorgeous country that also happens to be the safest and most peaceful in all of Asia. Plus, there is also a lot to do in this culturally vibrant nation made up of over 850 islands. You can relax on beautiful white-sand beaches without breaking the bank, enjoy a local breakfast of nasi lemak that's so good it should be a national treasure, and take in a skyline where the iconic Petronas Twin Towers rival the best architecture in the world. With one of the lowest costs of living, Malaysia combines urban energy with tropical beauty like nowhere else. Plus, the country's largest city, Kuala Lumpur, is an easy-to-navigate melting pot that's full of life. But beyond the capital, other cities deserve just as much attention — one of them is Melaka (formerly known as Malacca), an underrated yet culturally rich town that's just the right place for adventurous travelers.

This UNESCO World Heritage Site has been a crossroads for Malays, Chinese, Indians, and Europeans for centuries, and its history is characterized by royalty, conquests, and colliding identities. Melaka was founded by Parameswara, a Sumatran prince, and soon became a thriving port. Merchants from China, India, and the Middle East poured in and brought wealth and influence to the city. The Portuguese arrived in 1511, followed by the Dutch, and then the British. Even nowadays, you can see the fusion of these cultures all over Melaka.

Another great thing about this city is that getting there is easy. Simply fly into Kuala Lumpur and then drive south along the coast for about two hours. If you prefer public transport, grab a budget-friendly bus from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS). Taking the bus will only extend the journey about an hour longer.