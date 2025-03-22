An Underrated Tropical City In Malaysia Is A Vibrant Cultural Hub For Adventurous Travelers
Malaysia is a gorgeous country that also happens to be the safest and most peaceful in all of Asia. Plus, there is also a lot to do in this culturally vibrant nation made up of over 850 islands. You can relax on beautiful white-sand beaches without breaking the bank, enjoy a local breakfast of nasi lemak that's so good it should be a national treasure, and take in a skyline where the iconic Petronas Twin Towers rival the best architecture in the world. With one of the lowest costs of living, Malaysia combines urban energy with tropical beauty like nowhere else. Plus, the country's largest city, Kuala Lumpur, is an easy-to-navigate melting pot that's full of life. But beyond the capital, other cities deserve just as much attention — one of them is Melaka (formerly known as Malacca), an underrated yet culturally rich town that's just the right place for adventurous travelers.
This UNESCO World Heritage Site has been a crossroads for Malays, Chinese, Indians, and Europeans for centuries, and its history is characterized by royalty, conquests, and colliding identities. Melaka was founded by Parameswara, a Sumatran prince, and soon became a thriving port. Merchants from China, India, and the Middle East poured in and brought wealth and influence to the city. The Portuguese arrived in 1511, followed by the Dutch, and then the British. Even nowadays, you can see the fusion of these cultures all over Melaka.
Another great thing about this city is that getting there is easy. Simply fly into Kuala Lumpur and then drive south along the coast for about two hours. If you prefer public transport, grab a budget-friendly bus from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS). Taking the bus will only extend the journey about an hour longer.
Melaka's multicultural identity makes it a colorful city
Some places in Melaka capture its rich mix of vibrant cultures in the best possible way. The Dutch Square is impossible to miss with its deep red buildings and European charm. Constructed by the Dutch in the 1600s, the square later became a British administrative hub. In the middle of the square is the gothic-style Queen Victoria Fountain — this, along with the Christ Church, is the result of British influence in Melaka. You'll also notice the Stadthuys building, which was once the Dutch governor's residence but is now home to a museum complex. The crown jewel of the Dutch Square is the Red Clock Tower, which contrasts the European vibe of the area with its Chinese touch.
Just a short walk away, the Baba and Nyonya Heritage Museum provides a look into the lavish Peranakan lifestyle. This 19th-century mansion belonged to a wealthy Chinese-Malay family and is filled with intricate carvings, porcelain antiques, and an ornate staircase with a fascinating history. But if that's not your cup of tea, you can see a different side of Melaka's cultural blend at the Masjid Selat Melaka (Melaka Straights Mosque). Situated on a man-made island, the mosque seems to float when the tide rises. With opulent archways and stained-glass panels, it's an architectural marvel you can admire whether or not you're religious. Visitors are welcome but remember that modest attire is required and women must cover their head with a scarf or shawl.
The Cheng Hoon Teng Temple is Malaysia's oldest traditional Chinese temple and completes the city's cultural mosaic. Dating back to the 1600s, its detailed woodwork, elaborate murals, and golden accents display centuries of devotion and respect. The temple remains a central spiritual site for Melaka's Chinese community and preserves traditions that have endured through generations.
The best of Melaka is outside of your comfort zone
Adventures in Melaka can be as simple as tasting something new, seeing the world from above, or watching nature's most powerful creatures (from a safe distance). A must-do activity here is going to Jonker Street at night — it's pure magic. Every Friday to Sunday in the evening, this famous road transforms into a bustling market with street performers, music, and irresistible food. Make sure to try the local favorites — nasi lemak wrapped in banana leaves, durian puffs, and sago drenched in coconut milk. Those who are feeling bold can grab a bowl of shaved ice with every topping imaginable; the crazier you are with flavors, the better the concoction.
For a bird's-eye view of the city, the Taming Sari Revolving Tower takes you more than 260 feet high as it rotates for a full 360-degree panorama of Melaka's skyline. You get to spot historical landmarks like St. Paul's Hill, the Malacca River, and the majestic Pulau Selat Mosque. Although it's a quick seven-minute ride, the sights stay with you long after. There's one more thing you have to do, and that's visit the Melaka Crocodile Park. This highlight is home to over 100 crocodiles from all over and has live crocodile shows that are sure to amaze. You'll come across rare species like the African dwarf, Indian mugger, and Siamese crocodile. While you're there, check out the mini-Malaysia exhibit and go on the Jurassic World train ride.
Melaka may not be on every first-time Malaysia itinerary, but it's definitely worth the detour for a unique experience. If you have time, consider extending your trip to one of Southeast Asia's best islands, like Borneo or Koh Tao. After all, the beach always makes a great vacation better.