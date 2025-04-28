This Tiny Island Town Off Croatia's Coast Has A Slow-Vibe Atmosphere And Stunning Waterfront Views

Croatia is a country of staggeringly beautiful islands, a wildly underrated vacation destination with the cleanest water in the whole of Europe. They might not be as celebrated as their Greek counterparts in the Cyclades, the Dodecanese, the Spokanese, and the Ionian archipelagos, but Croatia's Dalmatian Coast is fast becoming one of the most popular spots for island-hopping vacations, with some of the best beaches in Europe.

With over 700 islands and 380 islets, Croatia boasts the largest archipelago in the Adriatic Sea and the second-largest in the Mediterranean. With so many gorgeous, rocky specks to choose from, it would be ridiculous to argue that any single one deserved the title of "best" or "most beautiful." But some of Croatia's islands do deserve special mention, and Trogir, tucked away behind Ciovo Island near Split, is a hidden gem that is well worth discovering.

Trogir might be one of the smallest inhabited islands in Croatia. The main part of modern Trogir is actually located on the mainland, with the historic old town forming the entirety of a tiny speck of land just across a narrow sea channel. It is around 17 miles west of Split city center and only 3 miles away from Split International Airport, a wonderfully easy 10-minute drive or bus ride. This makes it an incredibly accessible and easy to get to spot, and the perfect addition to a visit to Split or a longer Croatian island-hopping adventure.