This Tiny Island Town Off Croatia's Coast Has A Slow-Vibe Atmosphere And Stunning Waterfront Views
Croatia is a country of staggeringly beautiful islands, a wildly underrated vacation destination with the cleanest water in the whole of Europe. They might not be as celebrated as their Greek counterparts in the Cyclades, the Dodecanese, the Spokanese, and the Ionian archipelagos, but Croatia's Dalmatian Coast is fast becoming one of the most popular spots for island-hopping vacations, with some of the best beaches in Europe.
With over 700 islands and 380 islets, Croatia boasts the largest archipelago in the Adriatic Sea and the second-largest in the Mediterranean. With so many gorgeous, rocky specks to choose from, it would be ridiculous to argue that any single one deserved the title of "best" or "most beautiful." But some of Croatia's islands do deserve special mention, and Trogir, tucked away behind Ciovo Island near Split, is a hidden gem that is well worth discovering.
Trogir might be one of the smallest inhabited islands in Croatia. The main part of modern Trogir is actually located on the mainland, with the historic old town forming the entirety of a tiny speck of land just across a narrow sea channel. It is around 17 miles west of Split city center and only 3 miles away from Split International Airport, a wonderfully easy 10-minute drive or bus ride. This makes it an incredibly accessible and easy to get to spot, and the perfect addition to a visit to Split or a longer Croatian island-hopping adventure.
Over 2,000 years of history on a tiny island
Trogir is an incredible spot, a town that has stood the test of time and continued to build and develop sympathetically and aesthetically throughout its history. Originally founded in the 3rd century B.C. by the Greeks, it has been continually inhabited for over 2,000 years. Its eye-catching historic architecture includes Greek ruins, Romanesque churches, and Renaissance and Baroque examples from when the island was under the control of the Republic of Venice.
Trogir is tiny. A 10-minute stroll will comfortably take you from one end of town to the other. But despite its minuscule size, it packs in an enormous amount of gorgeous attractions to see. The Cathedral of St. Lawrence is arguably the most impressive, an enormous medley of architectural styles that demonstrates the sheer scale of the construction and the time it took to build. Nearby, the Town Hall and the Grand Cipiko Palace are must-sees, both exquisite examples of Renaissance design. Finally, the Kamerlengo Fortress looms imposingly over the western end of the town, a fitting symbol of 15th-century Venetian military might.
Once you've finished wandering the maze of streets and marveling at the history all around you, Trogir offers plenty of other ways to entertain yourself. There are several excellent museums, including the Museum of Sacred Art, a dimly-lit delight filled with icons and manuscripts, and the Trogir City Museum, which offers a charming voyage through the fascinating history of the town. There are also several great beaches for a less educational way to relax, with Medena and Okrug Gornji the pick of the bunch.
Hidden taverns and fantastic seafood eateries
Some of the best experiences in spots like Trogir are off-the-cuff, spontaneous finds. Wandering around the narrow, cobbled streets of this historic gem is time well spent. It is also well worth sitting outside with a coffee or a light meal and watching the town go about its business. Luckily, there are some fantastic cafes, restaurants, and bars nestled in the ancient stone buildings that make up the historic center. Konoba Trs is a fantastic dining spot, with a menu filled with local delicacies in a relatively upmarket setting. For something a little more relaxed, Konoba Fortin serves up excellent seafood and even better pizzas from its charming covered terrace. Corte Bar is a great choice for cocktails, while sitting outside Tragos with a cold beer is a fantastic way to start any evening.
Beyond the town itself, Trogir is wonderfully placed for travelers to discover some of the best of the Dalmatian Coast of Croatia. Split is one of Croatia's finest cities, with its magnificent Roman ruins and vibrant nightlife. Further afield, the laid-back charms of the vineyards of Vis are unbeatable, while the beach party vibes of gorgeous Hvar are also worth experiencing. Staying in Trogir or Split is the perfect base from which to discover the best of Croatia's Adriatic archipelago, from the dreamy Italian seaside vibes of Brac to the secluded natural beauty of Lastovo.