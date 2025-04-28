Between Memorial And Labor Day, This Oregon City's River Through Downtown Becomes A Floating Paradise
Most of the time, when you pass by Deschutes River in Oregon, near Bend, you won't see much. If you watch closely, you may come across a couple of animals, or even a few casual kayakers and paddleboarders. However, for a few months out of the year, the scene completely changes. What was once a tranquil stop instead turns into a bustling and busy river full of people and life. Between Memorial and Labor Day, it becomes a hot spot for water lovers and tubers. Bend is a naturally breathtaking Oregon City where craft beer, art, and outdoor adventure unite at all times of the year, but in the summer months, it really comes to life.
That's when people pack into the river with colorful tubes and kayaks, aiming to have a grand time as they float through the water. Most visitors choose to start at Riverbend Park and let the current take them down to Drake Park. However, there are a few other places to easily get in or out if you want a longer or shorter trip. The choices make for a float anywhere between an hour to several hours, depending on how fast the water is flowing and where you decide to start.
Back at the beginning of this tradition, anyone could just get into the water with their tube. However, thanks to how popular this adventure has gotten, today there are a few more steps involved. Reservations are required if you want to have a 100% chance of getting a spot on the water, and the Bend Parks and Recreation will provide you with a time slot of when you can enter the water.
What to know about floating down Deschutes River
There are many unique river floating opportunities throughout the United States, such as the most "talked-about tubing and camping adventure" in an under-the-radar Iowa city. However, none are quite as fun or social as the one in Bend, Oregon. The float is 1.7 miles. Consider booking a ride via the Ride the River shuttle to get easily back to your starting point. While you might feel bold and adventurous at the beginning of the trip, you could begin to second-guess trying to walk the nearly 2 miles back to your car while wearing a wet bathing suit and carrying a tube (or several, if you have little ones). The shuttle does require a reservation and a fee, but it might be worth it at the end of your trip. Or, you can go for one of two shorter float options so you can more easily walk back. The first is to get in at Colorado Avenue bridge and float down to Drake Park and the second is to start at the Riverbend Park and make your way to the bridge.
While you can bring your own float, it's highly recommended to rent one. This is because $1 from every tube rental is given to the local Watershed Council to reduce the impact of people on the river environment. The rental tubes are also better suited to the river, which has been known to pop dozens of tubes on unsuspecting floaters every year thanks to the high numbers of sharp branches and rough lava rocks. Not only does a popped innertube leave plastic in the water, but it also leaves you without a way to float for the rest of the trip. That's not to say the rentable tubes are indestructible, but they've already fared the river several times.
What you need for your trip down the Deschutes River
If you're going to be on the river, there are a few things you need to bring with you. For one, sunscreen is a must. Bend, Oregon is located at over 3,600 feet above sea level which means you won't only be closer to the sun but, while tubing, you will be on the river for hours. Even if you're used to being out in the sun, the reflection off the water plus the high altitude can lead to a nasty burn. If you're not sure what sunscreen to wear, try the Supergoop! Sunscreen dupe Samantha Brown suggests for great coverage at a lower price. Another item you will need is a lifejacket. While you're not technically on a boat, tubes tied together do count as a watercraft, and therefore require a personal flotation device (PFD). Make sure everyone has one in your group for safety and to avoid any potential fines. If you don't have your own PFD, you can rent one from Riverbend Park.
While that's all you need, there are a few other items you might want to consider, such as secure shoes. Flip flops sound great in theory, but after a while, they'll fall off or get lost, leaving you without shoes and the river with a little more trash. Instead, wear sandals that strap on tight, or invest in some water shoes like the SIMARI Water Shoes. If you want to keep your personal belongings (such as keys, phone, and wallet) on you while floating, a waterproof container or bag is the way to go. There are all kinds available, from ones that float to many that still let you use your phone through the bag.