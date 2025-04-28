Between Memorial And Labor Day, This Oregon City's River Through Downtown Becomes A Floating Paradise

Most of the time, when you pass by Deschutes River in Oregon, near Bend, you won't see much. If you watch closely, you may come across a couple of animals, or even a few casual kayakers and paddleboarders. However, for a few months out of the year, the scene completely changes. What was once a tranquil stop instead turns into a bustling and busy river full of people and life. Between Memorial and Labor Day, it becomes a hot spot for water lovers and tubers. Bend is a naturally breathtaking Oregon City where craft beer, art, and outdoor adventure unite at all times of the year, but in the summer months, it really comes to life.

That's when people pack into the river with colorful tubes and kayaks, aiming to have a grand time as they float through the water. Most visitors choose to start at Riverbend Park and let the current take them down to Drake Park. However, there are a few other places to easily get in or out if you want a longer or shorter trip. The choices make for a float anywhere between an hour to several hours, depending on how fast the water is flowing and where you decide to start.

Back at the beginning of this tradition, anyone could just get into the water with their tube. However, thanks to how popular this adventure has gotten, today there are a few more steps involved. Reservations are required if you want to have a 100% chance of getting a spot on the water, and the Bend Parks and Recreation will provide you with a time slot of when you can enter the water.