Louisiana's Highest 'Mountain' Is Smaller Than A Skyscraper For A Simple, Scenic, And Underrated Hike
It's understandably a bit quizzical to see the term mountain associated with the Bayou State of Louisiana. For a part of the country known for flat marshlands and swamps that bleed into the gulf waters, it's hard to envision any sort of elevation in the area. That's especially the case in the popular vacation city of New Orleans, which is the lowest point in the state that actually sits a few feet below sea level. That's why Driskill Mountain, Louisiana's highest point of elevation, is a fascinating landmark that highpoint bucket listers flock to year-round.
Driskill Mountain sits with a peak that is merely 535 feet above sea level, but by Louisiana standards it reigns supreme. It's the third lowest highpoint behind Florida's highest point at Britton Hill and the only lowest highpoint in Delaware, Ebright Azimuth. For context, Driskill Mountain is dwarfed by a couple of buildings in the New Orleans skyline, and comparatively it would take 55 Driskill Mountains stacked together to reach the peak of Mount Everest. What Driskill Mountain lacks in size it makes up for in charm, with a spectacular and rare view of Louisiana that can only be seen from this spot.
Exploring the unique highpoint of Louisiana
The mountain itself was named after James Christopher Driskill, a local 19th-century farmer who called the area home. It sits in Bienville Parish, a small community about one hour east of the city of Shreveport, Louisiana, which sits along Louisiana's scenic Boom or Bust Byway. The setting for Driskill Mountain doesn't match the stereotypical terrain of Louisiana, as the northern part of the state is filled with tall pine trees densely packed in the forest, combined with rich soil that has a distinctive red tinge. It's the perfect setting for the lush, green vistas that are available year-round.
The third lowest highpoint in the United States is, by all accounts, an easy hike with a summit accessible to all ages. The down-and-back hike meanders through wooded areas towards the summit and is 1.8 miles in total, taking the average hiker about 40 to 50 minutes. Visitors who brought their pup say they have made it to the summit and back with ease, stopping for a little water along the way. It's a popular spot for school groups to visit and hiking enthusiasts known as highpointers, some of which try to visit every highpoint in each of the 50 states. Once at the peak, there is a breathtaking view in between the pines for seemingly endless miles of Louisiana woods.
Take a less-traveled road to find this unique rural mountain
Reaching Driskill Mountain requires a bit of an adventure off the beaten path, as it sits off Interstate-20 in a little-known spot in northern Louisiana. Visitors park and arrive at Mount Zion Presbyterian Church, where a red dirt path should appear next to a cemetery. The cemetery's gate is locked but access to the trail is just beside the gate. Note: Driskill Mountain is technically located on private property, but the landowners are hospitable in allowing everyone venture to the top as long as they respect the land. After a total of 167 feet in elevation change, visitors arrive at the top. There is even a guestbook signed by fellow highpointers who have made the journey to the top, which visitors can add their names to. Pro tip: Be sure to bring bug spray as the dense woods are ideal for bugs and pesky mosquitoes, especially during spring and summer months.
Driskill Mountain may not be the most extravagant highpoint in the lower 48, but its quaint setting and one-of-a-kind view match the backdrop of northern Louisiana. Bienville Parish proudly touts the slogan "Top of Louisiana" and is a popular destination for tourists who enjoy fishing and hunting. During certain parts of the season, orange vests are available at the trailhead of Driskill Mountain for safety purposes, a clear reminder of the land's wildlife that are ever-present. Locally, the area has several lakes and ponds available for fishing and swimming, and this slice of wooded land in Louisiana is the peak of beauty.