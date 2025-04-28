Louisiana's Highest 'Mountain' Is Smaller Than A Skyscraper For A Simple, Scenic, And Underrated Hike

It's understandably a bit quizzical to see the term mountain associated with the Bayou State of Louisiana. For a part of the country known for flat marshlands and swamps that bleed into the gulf waters, it's hard to envision any sort of elevation in the area. That's especially the case in the popular vacation city of New Orleans, which is the lowest point in the state that actually sits a few feet below sea level. That's why Driskill Mountain, Louisiana's highest point of elevation, is a fascinating landmark that highpoint bucket listers flock to year-round.

Driskill Mountain sits with a peak that is merely 535 feet above sea level, but by Louisiana standards it reigns supreme. It's the third lowest highpoint behind Florida's highest point at Britton Hill and the only lowest highpoint in Delaware, Ebright Azimuth. For context, Driskill Mountain is dwarfed by a couple of buildings in the New Orleans skyline, and comparatively it would take 55 Driskill Mountains stacked together to reach the peak of Mount Everest. What Driskill Mountain lacks in size it makes up for in charm, with a spectacular and rare view of Louisiana that can only be seen from this spot.