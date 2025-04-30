Alaska's 'Gateway To Glacier Bay' Is A Quirky, Charming City With Galleries And Fresh Seafood

A lot of people imagine Alaska as a place where rugged wilderness and a frontier spirit of camaraderie come together, and most of the time, they're not wrong. It's one of the state's enduring draws, and as outdoor tourism numbers in the contiguous United States continue to rise, more and more people are looking to truly "get out there" and get away from the crowds. And one of the most compelling candidates they're finding is Gustavus, Alaska.

Perched at the edge of Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, Gustavus is one of several hidden destinations on Alaska's coast that combine world-class nature with all the small-town charm that comes from tightly-knit communities living on the edge of human civilization. The area of land Gustavus sits on is a wide plain, the leftover landscape of glaciers that have been receding for the last several hundred years. The town is as "small town" as it gets — with a year-round population hovering around 450 people, visitors become part of something intimate.

Gustavus isn't a place you stumble upon by accident. Located about 50 miles west of Juneau, getting there is its own mini-adventure. The Alaska Marine Highway ferry system offers ferries from Juneau starting at $55 that take 4 to 6 hours one way, and Alaska Airlines runs seasonal flights to Gustavus starting in June. Smaller airlines like Air Excursions also provide round-trip flights starting at around $300. But once you've arrived, the landscape quickly reminds you why you've put in the effort. Most visitors come for Glacier Bay, of course — a staggering expanse of icy fjords, mist-shrouded forests, and wildlife-filled waterways. But Gustavus has a quiet magic to it, too, and it's more than worth visiting to get a front-row seat to one of the wildest corners of North America.