New Hampshire's 'Mountain Club' Lodges Offer Warm Beds And Hot Meals Along The Famed Appalachian Trail

The Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) huts offer a unique and comfortable alternative to traditional camping for hikers venturing into the rugged terrain of New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest. These backcountry lodges, managed by AMC since 1888, provide shelter, meals, and camaraderie, allowing visitors to more conveniently explore the trails with lighter packs.

The AMC operates a system of eight high-country huts along a 50-mile stretch of the iconic Appalachian Trail in the White Mountains. Unlike traditional campgrounds, AMC huts provide dormitory-style lodging with bunk beds, wool blankets, and pillows, eliminating the need for tents and sleeping pads (though guests should bring a sleeping bag and pillow). Hikers can reserve a spot in an AMC hut in advance, which is especially recommended during peak season from June through mid-September.

These huts are strategically located along popular trails, making them an excellent choice for multi-day hikes without the hassle of carrying a full backpacking setup. By staying at a hut, hikers can focus on the adventure itself rather than worrying about pitching tents or cooking meals. Better yet, you can simply drink in the ridgeline views with every peak you conquer.