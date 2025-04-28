New Hampshire's 'Mountain Club' Lodges Offer Warm Beds And Hot Meals Along The Famed Appalachian Trail
The Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) huts offer a unique and comfortable alternative to traditional camping for hikers venturing into the rugged terrain of New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest. These backcountry lodges, managed by AMC since 1888, provide shelter, meals, and camaraderie, allowing visitors to more conveniently explore the trails with lighter packs.
The AMC operates a system of eight high-country huts along a 50-mile stretch of the iconic Appalachian Trail in the White Mountains. Unlike traditional campgrounds, AMC huts provide dormitory-style lodging with bunk beds, wool blankets, and pillows, eliminating the need for tents and sleeping pads (though guests should bring a sleeping bag and pillow). Hikers can reserve a spot in an AMC hut in advance, which is especially recommended during peak season from June through mid-September.
These huts are strategically located along popular trails, making them an excellent choice for multi-day hikes without the hassle of carrying a full backpacking setup. By staying at a hut, hikers can focus on the adventure itself rather than worrying about pitching tents or cooking meals. Better yet, you can simply drink in the ridgeline views with every peak you conquer.
What to expect from the mountain huts
One of the highlights of staying at an AMC hut is the home-cooked meals. During the full-service season, guests enjoy hearty dinners and breakfasts prepared by hut staff. A typical dinner might include lasagna, barbecued pulled pork, or stuffed shells, though dietary restrictions can be accommodated. Breakfasts often feature oatmeal, pancakes, eggs, and coffee. Midday snacks and packed lunches are also available for purchase.
A night at one of the huts typically costs between $30 per person during the self-service season (no bedding or food provided) and $140 per person during the full-service season, depending on the location and time of year. While this may seem steep, the cost covers both lodging and two hot meals, making it a valuable trade-off for those looking to travel light and enjoy the scenery without the burden of carrying cooking gear, food, sleeping equipment, and tents.
For hikers seeking an unforgettable White Mountain experience, the AMC huts offer a perfect balance between adventure and comfort. Whether tackling the Presidential Range or traversing Franconia Ridge, these New Hampshire backcountry lodges provide a welcoming haven in the heart of the mountains.