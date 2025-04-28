Situated Between Black Hills And The Badlands Is An Artsy South Dakota City Full Of Charm And Attractions
Visitors once flocked to South Dakota for the gold in its hills. The rough and rowdy miners are gone, leaving behind at least one charming city with enough attractions, artsy vibes and history to merit a visit. You can still check out some gold while you're there, too.
Rapid City, situated between South Dakota's Black Hills and the Badlands, was a waypoint for miners and hardware suppliers looking to benefit from the late-1800s gold rush. The original settlers dubbed it the "Gateway to the Black Hills." Rapid City became known for profiting off of gold without actually mining it. Lost in the mix was a bounty of natural beauty, history, and charm. Those have now replaced gold as Rapid City's main attraction.
A tourist rush has replaced the Gold Rush. Almost 4 million visitors spent over $500 million while stopping by in 2024, according to Visit Rapid City. And it's no wonder. The budget-friendly city's short distance from iconic landmarks, cool arts scene, and bustling downtown justifies the trip. Sure, other South Dakota towns serve as a doorway to adventure. One even has one of the world's longest caves. But Rapid City itself is a destination that can't be missed.
Take in Rapid City's art, food, and gold
Rapid City offers plenty of natural wonders outside its borders: Mount Rushmore, Badlands National Park, Black Hills National Forest, and more. But you don't even need to visit these attractions, because Rapid City's downtown area offers a vivid mix of history, artsy shops, and good food. Start at the Art Alley, a local stretch of graffiti-covered walls that draws artists and art lovers alike. The tags aren't illicit, though. Authorities gave artists the green light to spray the walls at their leisure — within certain limits.
It'd be foolish to visit Gold Rush territory and not learn about the area's most famous export. Stop by the Black Hills Gold factory and outlet store for a free tour, where you'll learn how jewelry for companies like Landstrom's and Mt. Rushmore Jewelry is made. Artisans there will show you the intricacies of casting diamonds in molten gold. Once you've satiated your appetite for art and fine jewelry, it's time you address your actual appetite.
South Dakota's Black Hills and Badlands areas developed a reputation for bold yet simple cuisine that matches the practical philosophy of its early settlers. Foods like chislic, a deep-fried meat dish (usually beef or lamb) with a dipping sauce, are must-tries. Or go for Rapid City's iconic bison meat — which can outshine beef on several fronts, whether in a burger or steak. End your meal with South Dakota's official dessert, kuchen, a cross-breeding of custard, pie, and cake topped with fruit. The downtown area offers a bevy of eateries that feature these foods. The Dakota Steakhouse and Thirsty's feature expansive menus offering these local favorites.
The best ways to reach Rapid City and where to stay
Rapid City Regional Airport is just 11 miles from downtown, connecting to major hubs like Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, and Chicago. Grab a rental car if you plan on hitting any attractions outside of town. Otherwise, the ride-sharing app of your choice can get you to from the airport to the city, where you can spend the rest of your visit walking. If you do grab a rental car, stop by Lemmon, the artsy, off-the-beaten-path town on the northern side of the Black Hills as well.
Accommodations can cost as much as $150 per night, depending on the caliber of hotel you pick. Well-known chains are available, but the truly adventurous should spend their nights in a cabin or campground. The Black Hills Tiny Resort offers a tiny home option, perfect for smaller families who don't mind sharing space. It also has a "Barndominium" — a horse barn converted into a unique, rustic accommodation.
Try to visit Rapid City between April and September, avoiding the colder winters where temperatures hover around freezing. Bring season-appropriate weather and comfortable footwear if you plan on traversing the city on foot. Also, pack travel-friendly outdoor gear if you plan to see Rapid City's neighboring wildlife and natural wonders. Take a jeweler's loupe if you come across any shiny yellow metallic objects that need closer inspection.