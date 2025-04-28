Situated Between Black Hills And The Badlands Is An Artsy South Dakota City Full Of Charm And Attractions

Visitors once flocked to South Dakota for the gold in its hills. The rough and rowdy miners are gone, leaving behind at least one charming city with enough attractions, artsy vibes and history to merit a visit. You can still check out some gold while you're there, too.

Rapid City, situated between South Dakota's Black Hills and the Badlands, was a waypoint for miners and hardware suppliers looking to benefit from the late-1800s gold rush. The original settlers dubbed it the "Gateway to the Black Hills." Rapid City became known for profiting off of gold without actually mining it. Lost in the mix was a bounty of natural beauty, history, and charm. Those have now replaced gold as Rapid City's main attraction.

A tourist rush has replaced the Gold Rush. Almost 4 million visitors spent over $500 million while stopping by in 2024, according to Visit Rapid City. And it's no wonder. The budget-friendly city's short distance from iconic landmarks, cool arts scene, and bustling downtown justifies the trip. Sure, other South Dakota towns serve as a doorway to adventure. One even has one of the world's longest caves. But Rapid City itself is a destination that can't be missed.