Vermont's Once-Bustling Rail Town Is Now A Hidden Retreat With A Cozy Main Street And Wildflower Walks

If you head about 70 miles south of Burlington, Vermont, you can encounter a quaint little town nestled northwest of the Connecticut River. Vermont is certainly no stranger to charming towns, but St. Johnsbury is part of the state's renowned Northeast Kingdom region and is one of Vermont's many hidden gems. Founded in the late 1700s during the Industrial Revolution, St. Johnsbury saw great success as a bustling rail town. Remnants of that prosperous period remain a fixture of St. Johnsbury through the many building structures lining its Main Street.

One such structure, The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, showcases the town's history inside a building that dates back to the late 1800s. Visitors are able to take a journey through the town's history while also exploring a fascinating array of natural science artifacts and remnants, plus the venue holds the distinction of being Vermont's only public planetarium. Highlights include the Fairbanks Family Legacy — visual archives of founder Franklin Fairbanks' business interests and his travels with his wife, Francis — and ethnological items of the Victorian era collected from regions across the globe. Naturally, there's also a plethora of plant and animal life for visitors to marvel at, including a butterfly house, a table of wildflowers, and bug art created using moths, butterflies, and beetles.