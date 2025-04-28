Vermont's Once-Bustling Rail Town Is Now A Hidden Retreat With A Cozy Main Street And Wildflower Walks
If you head about 70 miles south of Burlington, Vermont, you can encounter a quaint little town nestled northwest of the Connecticut River. Vermont is certainly no stranger to charming towns, but St. Johnsbury is part of the state's renowned Northeast Kingdom region and is one of Vermont's many hidden gems. Founded in the late 1700s during the Industrial Revolution, St. Johnsbury saw great success as a bustling rail town. Remnants of that prosperous period remain a fixture of St. Johnsbury through the many building structures lining its Main Street.
One such structure, The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, showcases the town's history inside a building that dates back to the late 1800s. Visitors are able to take a journey through the town's history while also exploring a fascinating array of natural science artifacts and remnants, plus the venue holds the distinction of being Vermont's only public planetarium. Highlights include the Fairbanks Family Legacy — visual archives of founder Franklin Fairbanks' business interests and his travels with his wife, Francis — and ethnological items of the Victorian era collected from regions across the globe. Naturally, there's also a plethora of plant and animal life for visitors to marvel at, including a butterfly house, a table of wildflowers, and bug art created using moths, butterflies, and beetles.
Immerse yourself in stunning artwork along Main Street
Artsy aesthetic is synonymous with Vermont — even its largest city offers an artsy urban vacation – and St. Johnsbury is no different. Walk along Main Street and become inspired by all the incredible art showcased in the town starting with the Artisan's Guild, a St. Johnsbury mainstay for over two decades. Owned by the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild, the gallery's mission is to feature the brilliant work of artists from Vermont and nearby New Hampshire, including hosting many exclusive exhibitions. All artwork is reviewed and judged by the Guild before it can be displayed. Originality and quality, particularly being handmade, are key factors that influence the decision on whether or not to display any artist's work.
Rooted deeper into the historical fabric of St. Johnsbury is Catamount Arts. Dating back almost half a century, the performing arts center's mission has always been to inspire, cultivate, and promote the arts across Northeastern Vermont and Northwestern New Hampshire. That includes art exhibitions, theater performances, dance shows, and live music. The Catamount Arts' presence in the community also extends to summer camps and arts education programs for children and adults alike. Visitors can experience the center's many artistic offerings year-round with its packed calendar of events, including StJ Art on the Street where artwork is displayed at various businesses and locations across town.
St. Johnsbury is a must for nature and dog lovers
St. Johnsbury is perfect for those who love the outdoors — so much so that National Geographic Adventure (via St. Johnsbury's website) dubbed it "the best small town for outdoor adventure." The town offers many attractions and opportunities for visitors to explore the outdoors, starting with its very popular Dog Mountain covering 150 acres of stunning land. Visitors can stroll across the massive grounds with their furry companions while enjoying the majestic views.
For more outdoor walking adventures, the town offers multiple hiking trails, including the Kingdom Trails and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The Kingdom Trails encompasses over 100 miles of trails geared towards various non-motorized riders and hikers. However, individuals are required to be a member of the Kingdom Trail Association to access the trails. If membership to the Kingdom Trail Association is not on your to-do list, no worries; the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, New England's longest rail trail extending across 18 communities and 93 miles of ground, offers a perfect, scenic alternative. Along with downtown St. Johnsbury, travelers can reach as far as Caspian Lake, Greensboro. So, the next time you're seeking a fall getaway to Vermont, consider booking one of the many cozy inns or bed and breakfasts in St. Johnsbury to get in touch with nature and immerse yourself in your artistic side.