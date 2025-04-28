America's Secret Bucket List-Worthy Boating Adventure Offers An Incredible Way To Explore The Eastern US

What's your dream multi-month adventure? For some, an RV means the freedom to roam from state to state, exploring every national park and every road trip they've ever wanted to take. Others want to see tropical islands and historic port cities by cruise ship. But did you know that there's a way to combine the two? If you've ever dreamed of being your own captain on the high seas, the Great Loop might be for you.

America's Great Loop is a series of connected waterways that circle the entire eastern half of the U.S., with possible side trips to parts of Canada and the islands of the Bahamas. From famous port cities like Key West, Savannah, Charleston, and Baltimore, the Great Loop includes historic places as well as spots of exceptional natural beauty. Boaters can choose not only where they stop, but also how long they want to stay. Imagine piloting your boat past the Statue of Liberty or anchoring for a quiet night under the stars while visiting little-known Georgia islands full of hiking and beaches.

As with an RV, your boat will be your home for this adventure, so you'll need one big enough to comfortably live on for months at a time. Some travelers break the trip into segments, leaving the boat in a secure marina while they travel home or visit family. Others dive full into the boating lifestyle, staying on the boat while doing the entire Loop in one long adventure. Nights on the Loop are usually divided between staying at marinas while exploring towns and spending the night at anchor while enjoying the tranquility of quiet coves.