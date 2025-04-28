The Best Thing To Do If You Get Sick While Vacationing In France

When you pictured heading to the top of the Eiffel Tower at sunset to take in the views or strolling the South of France's Mediterranean coast, you probably didn't think that you would be sneezing and coughing — but getting sick on vacation is frustratingly common. While you should definitely do what you can to avoid getting a cold while traveling, sometimes it's unavoidable.

Islands reached out to Victoria Fricke, owner of full-service luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations, to find out what travelers in France should do if they do feel themselves coming down with something. Fricke exclusively let us know that if you have travel insurance, or a travel credit card that provides some coverage, you may want to reach out to them and ask where you should go for treatment before walking into a doctor's office — or at the very least save your receipts. If your travel insurance isn't able to help you or you aren't able to reach them, Fricke suggests asking your hotel concierge where you should go. Not only can they probably call you a cab if you don't feel up to walking, they may know a good clinic for English speakers. At the very least, they can definitely point you in the direction of a hospital.