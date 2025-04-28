Egypt's New Museum Is A Jaw-Dropping Colossus That Took Almost As Long To Build As The Pyramids
The history and majesty of Cairo in Egypt have long inspired people to visit. The pyramid plateau at Giza alone can take your breath away, and that's barely scratching the surface. However, at long last, after over 20 years of waiting, the long-promised Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is finally set to open fully on July 3, 2025. In fact, if you have a visit coming up beforehand, you can still check out a lot of it. From the stunning facade full of triangles representing pyramids, and the pyramidical entranceway, to the massive Grand Hall, to the Grand Staircase and 12 galleries, this colossus that covers over 5 million square feet, will allow you to be transported back in time.
The museum was first announced in 1992, and construction began in 2005, though economic issues, unrest, wars, and the pandemic all contributed to the two-decade delay. Compare that to the construction of the Great Pyramid of Giza, just over a mile away, which is said to have taken around 20 years to build, if not a little more. There is something poetic in that, though the people waiting decades to see the wonders inside may not agree. While Cairo can be a bit dangerous for travelers if you don't take proper precautions, the opening of this museum may make you decide to plan a trip. However, before you do, you should know that, until the official July 3 opening date, the Tutankhamun galleries aren't available, which may be the main draw for you. In addition, you may want to wait to see the Annex featuring the boats of Khufu, which opens with the museum as well.
All about the Grand Egyptian Museum
The Grand Egyptian Museum is said to be the largest archaeological museum that focuses on a single culture in the world, with each of the 12 galleries structured by themes like beliefs and society. Exhibits cover a time period from prehistory to the Roman era. There will be over 100,000 artifacts, and some of them have never been seen by the public. If you're a fan of Egyptian history, this is worth building a trip around. In addition to the galleries and the imposing Grand Hall (above), there is a Grand Staircase display that has 60 artifacts to marvel at as you ascend or descend. There are 148 steps, but you can also choose to take a slow-moving walkway as an alternative. (The museum has wheelchairs available from the ticket office and platforms between walkways.) There is also a food hall and a gift shop, as well as other retail areas. You'll also find signs in Arabic, English, and braille.
The tickets are available online and cost around $25, with lower pricing for children, or you can opt for a guided tour (English or Arabic) for around $10 more. Egyptian nationals pay less, and those with disabilities get in free. You'll also find a children's museum if you have kids with you for around $15 per person, with tours available as well. GEM is open daily, though there are different hours, depending on the day. Before you jet off, make sure you pack for the dress code in Egypt, which is conservative. There is also air conditioning to be aware of inside, so layering is a good idea. Finally, after your visit to the wonders of Egypt's past, you may want to experience its modernity with a trip to Cairo's Dream Park, the country's largest amusement park.