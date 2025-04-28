Egypt's New Museum Is A Jaw-Dropping Colossus That Took Almost As Long To Build As The Pyramids

The history and majesty of Cairo in Egypt have long inspired people to visit. The pyramid plateau at Giza alone can take your breath away, and that's barely scratching the surface. However, at long last, after over 20 years of waiting, the long-promised Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is finally set to open fully on July 3, 2025. In fact, if you have a visit coming up beforehand, you can still check out a lot of it. From the stunning facade full of triangles representing pyramids, and the pyramidical entranceway, to the massive Grand Hall, to the Grand Staircase and 12 galleries, this colossus that covers over 5 million square feet, will allow you to be transported back in time.

The museum was first announced in 1992, and construction began in 2005, though economic issues, unrest, wars, and the pandemic all contributed to the two-decade delay. Compare that to the construction of the Great Pyramid of Giza, just over a mile away, which is said to have taken around 20 years to build, if not a little more. There is something poetic in that, though the people waiting decades to see the wonders inside may not agree. While Cairo can be a bit dangerous for travelers if you don't take proper precautions, the opening of this museum may make you decide to plan a trip. However, before you do, you should know that, until the official July 3 opening date, the Tutankhamun galleries aren't available, which may be the main draw for you. In addition, you may want to wait to see the Annex featuring the boats of Khufu, which opens with the museum as well.