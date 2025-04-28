Arizona's Best-Kept Secret Is A Serene Wine City Brimming With Trails, Art, And Trendy Coffee Shops

The Sonoita American Viticultural Area is defined by expansive grasslands, rolling hills, and moderate temperatures that are unexpected for Arizona. Dr. Gordon Dutt was the first to believe the region would be excellent for growing grapes and winemaking, and in 1984, Sonoita officially became an American Viticultural Area.

Today, the results of Dr. Gordon Dutt's hypothesis can be tested by visiting Queen of Cups in Patagonia. Located right in the heart of town, the relatively new winery opened its doors in 2022 and has quickly become a local favorite. Its tasting room hours are quite limited (they're only open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), but it's an excellent place to unwind while trying out a variety of reds, whites, and rosés. If you don't mind driving a bit, you can explore dozens of other wineries in the Sonoita AVA. This includes the highly regarded Autumn Sage Vineyards in Elgin and Dos Cabezas Wineworks in the town of Sonoita.

Beyond wineries, Patagonia has a handful of charming coffeehouses and other restaurants. Gathering Grounds is a colorful hub of coffee, espresso, sandwiches, and soups, Velvet Elvis is a pizzeria with heaps of intricate artwork filling its walls, and MorQ BBQ and Bakery serves a bizarre (but delicious) combination of sweets and savory barbecue. Seeking more eats? A UNESCO City of Gastronomy set in the stunning Sonoran Desert is also about an hour north, promising delectable Mexican and Native American dishes bursting with flavor.