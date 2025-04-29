A Once-Restricted Island That Is Now Open For Visitors Showcases A Hidden, Somber Side Of New York City

Anyone from New York City can tell you that space there is always at a premium, and yet, for over 150 years, there's been an island similar in size to Roosevelt Island, the quiet escape connected by a scenic tramway, that was kept mostly off-limits. Many may not realize that NYC has many serene, hidden islands, often easy to get to by bus or subway. Hart Island, though, was intentionally isolated — it's a place that's tied to many sensitive periods of the city's history, and much of it was overgrown and neglected up until being transferred to management under the NYC Parks Department in 2021.

A Civil War prison camp, a psychiatric hospital, a quarantine site for yellow fever, and Navy barracks are just some of the roles Hart Island has played, but it's most famously known as the largest public cemetery in the U.S., with over 1 million buried people, according to a Parks Department press release. The island opened to the public for free scheduled tours in November 2023, giving New Yorkers the chance to connect with the city's past and out-of-town visitors to have a reflective, engaging experience. In the press release, NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said, "We're thrilled to begin offering free public history tours of Hart Island, allowing New Yorkers an intimate look at the island for the very first time. Our Urban Park Rangers have created informative and reflective programming that highlights the island's important role in New York City history."