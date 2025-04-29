North America's 'Man Eater' Is A Massive US Mountain With Overwhelmingly Beautiful Views

Mountaineers looking for a bit of forbidden fruit often head to Alaska's Mount St. Elias, a peak so fierce, it's called North America's "Man Eater." The massive mountain's reputation for hellish weather and dramatic vertical ascent makes it all but unnavigable for mere humans. So if you want to scale a mountain, you're better off choosing one like Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire, one of the most hiked mountains in the world. But like all dangerous things, Mount St. Elias contains a special, overwhelming beauty one must witness firsthand to fully appreciate.

At 18,000 feet, Class 1 Mount St. Elias is the second-tallest mountain in the US and Canada (it's the fourth-tallest in North America), located right on the border between Alaska and the Yukon Territory. Its imposing summit creates awe-inspiring views above neighboring Icy Bay, within the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. The mountain's surface may not treat people kindly, but wildlife, from caribou to goats, easily roam its sides.

The Tlingit tribe considers Mount St. Elias sacred, making it part of its lore and history. The people also use it as a forecasting device, predicting the coming weather based on the cloud formations surrounding it. Those same weathervanes decorate the mountain and fuel its reputation for overwhelming beauty.