America's Fastest-Growing Suburb Is Quietly Thriving On The East Coast, Surrounded By Renowned Outdoor Beauty

With its relaxing scenery, recreational opportunities along the Potomac River, and close proximity to Washington, D.C., and the ocean, the Southern town of Woodbridge, Virginia, makes a great getaway, especially for those on the East Coast. Turns out those getaways, for some, are permanent. Woodbridge was named the fastest-growing suburb, according to GOBankingRates, with its population exploding nearly 900% from 2018 to 2023, now reaching around 43,000 people.

Like other old Virginia towns such as Hampton, Woodbridge is a former Civil War hub, evolving into a commercial marketplace for lumber and tobacco with the arrival of the railroad in the late 19th century. It eventually morphed into a busy residential and industrial town with population growth stemming from the federal employment in the district, immigration, and, of course, the allure of its natural assets. Woodbridge is nestled in Prince William County with equally appealing neighbors such as Occoquan and Neabsco. The town's picturesque, riverside setting offers visitors and residents alike a chance to boat and fish the Potomac, kayak the Occoquan River, hike wooded trails, and shop for deals all while living in a community that offers good schools, housing that's not stratospheric, great transportation with the I-95 highway, a commuter rail line, and an Amtrak station. The country's capital is about 23 miles away.

For a glimpse into this community, whether you're visiting for a weekend or scouting out a move for family or retirement, Woodbridge won't disappoint. If you stay overnight, plenty of lodging is available and hews toward reliable names like Springhill Suites, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Holiday Inn Express. Expect free parking, complimentary breakfasts, and fitness gyms or pools as some of the highlights. You can rent a home or townhouse on Airbnb if you want more space.