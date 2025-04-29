America's Fastest-Growing Suburb Is Quietly Thriving On The East Coast, Surrounded By Renowned Outdoor Beauty
With its relaxing scenery, recreational opportunities along the Potomac River, and close proximity to Washington, D.C., and the ocean, the Southern town of Woodbridge, Virginia, makes a great getaway, especially for those on the East Coast. Turns out those getaways, for some, are permanent. Woodbridge was named the fastest-growing suburb, according to GOBankingRates, with its population exploding nearly 900% from 2018 to 2023, now reaching around 43,000 people.
Like other old Virginia towns such as Hampton, Woodbridge is a former Civil War hub, evolving into a commercial marketplace for lumber and tobacco with the arrival of the railroad in the late 19th century. It eventually morphed into a busy residential and industrial town with population growth stemming from the federal employment in the district, immigration, and, of course, the allure of its natural assets. Woodbridge is nestled in Prince William County with equally appealing neighbors such as Occoquan and Neabsco. The town's picturesque, riverside setting offers visitors and residents alike a chance to boat and fish the Potomac, kayak the Occoquan River, hike wooded trails, and shop for deals all while living in a community that offers good schools, housing that's not stratospheric, great transportation with the I-95 highway, a commuter rail line, and an Amtrak station. The country's capital is about 23 miles away.
For a glimpse into this community, whether you're visiting for a weekend or scouting out a move for family or retirement, Woodbridge won't disappoint. If you stay overnight, plenty of lodging is available and hews toward reliable names like Springhill Suites, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Holiday Inn Express. Expect free parking, complimentary breakfasts, and fitness gyms or pools as some of the highlights. You can rent a home or townhouse on Airbnb if you want more space.
The best outdoor adventures in Woodbridge, Virginia
It's hard not to step back in time in Woodbridge. Outdoor pursuits blend in with the relics of the past, and this is especially true for the town's Leesylvania State Park. It was visited by John Smith in 1608 and was once the home of Light Horse Harry Lee (governor of Virginia and father of Confederate general Robert E. Lee). The park is now listed on the National Register of Historic Landmarks. Among its 550 acres, you can hike five trails, including a segment of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail. If you're planning to trek any long stretches alone, check out these safety tips to know before a solo hike. This massive corridor of over 900 miles spans three states and the District of Columbia, boasting many scenic overlooks, including the vista above the former Confederate gun battery at Freestone Point. Because it's situated along the Potomac River, Leesylvania is also a water lover's delight. You can fish for largemouth bass and catfish, take sailing lessons, or rent kayaks and canoes.
You don't have to be an ornithologist to get excited at the prospect of seeing more than 200 species of birds and 79 species of butterflies at the Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge, a former army radio station now positioned as a home for migratory birds and endangered species. This free center offers trails and a wildlife drive for hiking, biking, and even deer hunting amid forest, grassland, and wetland settings. More avian adventure awaits, so bring those binoculars to see birds, turtles, frogs, and snakes on a walk over marshland on the 10-foot-wide Neabsco Creek Boardwalk in Rippon Landing Park. If saltwater beckons, the secret and beautiful Colonial Beach, located about one hour's drive southeast of Woodbridge, offers a respite.
Where to shop, play, and eat
While the boutique shopping experience is more robust in nearby towns such as Occoquan, Woodbridge is home to some pretty popular shopping. Only 10 minutes from town, Potomac Mills is the largest outlet mall in the state with more than 200 stores. Along with over 25 dining options, there's a ninja course and trampoline dodgeball at an indoor adventure park, AMC's 18 theaters, and a Books-A-Million Superstore with 20,000 square feet of books, gifts, toys, and a café. For those shopped out, take a crack at solving mysteries at an escape room, team up for laser tag, or hit the links at Lake Ridge Golf Course in Woodbridge. For manmade aquatic adventure, families may want to check out Waterworks Waterpark, about 20 minutes west of town. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, kids can ride the waterslides, navigate the ropes course, and play in the splash pad.
If mall dining isn't your thing, enjoy casual fare at The Spot at Belmont Bay. The waterfront restaurant on the marina of the Occoquan River offers freshly prepared bites all day, such as biscuits and gravy, Belgian waffles, flatbread pizzas, crabcake or roasted pork shoulder sandwiches, coffees, and more than 100 wines. It seeks to be a community gathering spot with live music on Tuesdays during happy hour and Thursday trivia nights. For a more elegant culinary experience in Woodbridge, French restaurant Bistro L'Hermitage notches top reviews for Moroccan-born owner Youssef Eagle Essakl, who once helped first lady Laura Bush with White House events. Patrons dine in a dimly lit, intimate space adorned with a rock wall and fresh roses on the tables. Escargot, French onion soup, and foie gras are appetizer mainstays that lead to meals of boeuf bourguignon and roasted duck breast.