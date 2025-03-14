Situated Between Washington D.C. And Richmond Is Virginia's Beautiful, Best-Kept Secret Beach Town

It's no secret that Virginia has some beautiful beaches, from the long stretch of sand along Virginia Beach to the unspoiled villages like Wachapreague on the Delmarva Peninsula. But what if we told you about stunning, hidden beach towns much nearer at hand? There are many magical beaches along the interior shores of Chesapeake Bay — it just takes a little work to find them.

Colonial Beach is one of those places you've never heard of unless you're familiar with Virginia's magical Northern Neck. Framed by the Potomac River, Chesapeake Bay, and the impressive Rappahannock River, this massive peninsula is known for oysters, crabs, and being a bayside retreat for many Washington, D.C., and Richmond residents. It has a huge beach, stunning views of the river and Maryland shore in the distance, and a wonderful seaside feel.

In addition to beachside fun, small-town vibes, and even a tiki bar, Colonial Beach is also near several attractions worth a visit, including monuments to the birthplaces of several early presidents (Washington and Monroe) and the lovely Westmoreland State Park. The town has a lovely selection of places to stay, from a restored retro motel to luxurious riverfront cottages, and its rural surroundings belie its convenient location near several major cities.