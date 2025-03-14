Situated Between Washington D.C. And Richmond Is Virginia's Beautiful, Best-Kept Secret Beach Town
It's no secret that Virginia has some beautiful beaches, from the long stretch of sand along Virginia Beach to the unspoiled villages like Wachapreague on the Delmarva Peninsula. But what if we told you about stunning, hidden beach towns much nearer at hand? There are many magical beaches along the interior shores of Chesapeake Bay — it just takes a little work to find them.
Colonial Beach is one of those places you've never heard of unless you're familiar with Virginia's magical Northern Neck. Framed by the Potomac River, Chesapeake Bay, and the impressive Rappahannock River, this massive peninsula is known for oysters, crabs, and being a bayside retreat for many Washington, D.C., and Richmond residents. It has a huge beach, stunning views of the river and Maryland shore in the distance, and a wonderful seaside feel.
In addition to beachside fun, small-town vibes, and even a tiki bar, Colonial Beach is also near several attractions worth a visit, including monuments to the birthplaces of several early presidents (Washington and Monroe) and the lovely Westmoreland State Park. The town has a lovely selection of places to stay, from a restored retro motel to luxurious riverfront cottages, and its rural surroundings belie its convenient location near several major cities.
The best beaches, bars, and restaurants in Colonial Beach
As the name might suggest, this town is all about the beach — Colonial Beach has over 2 miles of it, with multiple fronts to explore. It's actually the second-longest public beach in Virginia, second only to Virginia Beach's world's longest stretch of pleasure beach. Lively areas get busy during different seasons, but there are tucked-away spots where you can hang out for some peace and quiet. All feature panoramic views of the Potomac River and the distant shores of Maryland.
Colonial Beach occupies a narrow peninsula. To the west are the protected waters of Monroe Creek, and the sandy shores of the Potomac line the east. Irving Street runs along the beach, providing a great way to scope out which sand patch is right for you. At the very southern tip, you'll find the Dockside Restaurant and Tiki Bar, a spot that feels like it slipped out of the Florida Keys and landed here. Eight marinas line Monroe Creek, three with waterside dining options, and one even has a brewery on site. Near the center of town, you'll find several cafes and restaurants.
There are plenty of other tasty treats in town, from fresh seafood or classic diner fare to Thai or sushi. Along the pier-front boardwalk, you'll find a selection of waterfront eateries and more beach tiki bars. The Muse Pizzeria features a fun '90s-style game arcade. Just north is the iconic Riverboat on the Potomac, which was built over the water and is home to a restaurant, bar, sportsbook, and event venue.
Travel tips for your getaway in Colonial Beach, Virginia
As beach towns go, Colonial Beach is fairly spread out. Thankfully, it's also golf-cart friendly, so consider renting a cart for excursions. The town is mainly centered around the fishing pier. From there, it's a 10-minute drive or a 40-minute walk down to the southernmost tip and the Dockside Tiki Bar.
There's no shortage of great places to stay in this little beach town, either. One establishment has an impressive five stars on TripAdvisor: The cute, retro Riverview Inn. It offers clean rooms, a 1950s motel ambiance, and is located in the town center with rooms for less than $200 a night. There are also countless vacation rentals, from in-town cottages to riverfront estates. Rates are generally between $100 and $200 a night. There are plenty of other seafood and beauty-filled escapes on Chesapeake Bay, but few have options like you'll find in Colonial Beach.
The best months for beachgoing in this part of the world are June, July, and August. Of course, there's plenty of great weather to go around for chilling at the tiki bar or just soaking up the small-town vibes. The best part? Colonial Beach is easy to get to — just an hour and a half south of Washington and Reagan Airport and about the same distance north of Richmond. It's only about 20 minutes away from U.S. Highway 301, a major artery in the area with a bridge from Maryland. That makes it one of the easiest places on Virginia's Northern Neck to access.