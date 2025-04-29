Panama's Tallest Peak Is In A Western Province With Roaring Waterfalls, Green Scenery, And Sandy Beaches

Panama City gets most of the attention from international travelers. There's no denying that the city's historic center is full of charm, or that the Panama Canal and the luxurious enclave that borders it are impressive. That said, travelers who want to experience the wilder side of the country should venture into the diverse region of Chiriquí. This region is located in the northwest and offers a long stretch of Pacific coastline, waterfalls, hot springs, and countless hiking trails. It's also home to Volcán Barú, whose 11,400 feet earn it the title of highest point in the nation.

Boquete, a beautiful town in the highlands, is Chiriquí's center of tourism, especially for intrepid travelers looking for mountain adventures near Volcán Barú. The most coveted trail is the roughly 12-hour round-trip one that takes you to the peak of the dormant volcano. Many people start around midnight so they can make it to the summit in time for the sunrise. On clear days, lucky hikers are treated to spectacular views of both the Atlantic and the Pacific Ocean. But even on cloudy days, the experience is guaranteed to be amazing. Alternatively, you can do a four-wheel drive tour up a very bumpy road to the peak.

Other things to do in this mountainous part of Chiriquí include ziplining, white water rafting, and visiting coffee farms. Several farms provide the chance to try the famous Geisha coffee, one of the most expensive in the entire world.