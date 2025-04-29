Austria's 'Culinary Capital' Is A College City Under The Tourist Radar With Futuristic Art And A Fun Food Scene

Journeying directly up Schlossberg Hill is a perfect way to take in your surroundings. At the top, you'll have views across Graz's eclectic topography, with Romanesque, Gothic, and Renaissance rooftops, as well as distant views of the farms and woodlands of the Styrian countryside. At the top, there's a 16th-century clock tower, the Uhrturm, which is the only thing left of the fortress that crowned the hill before Napoleon had his forces destroy it. Intriguingly, there are multiple routes up Schlossberg Hill, including the modern glass-topped Schlossbergbahn funicular and a series of walking trails. But inside the hill, there's also a lift that takes you up to the peak in seconds, and for the way down, a twisting 209-foot-long slide — the longest indoor slide in the world.

Getting around the Altstadt von Graz (Graz Old Town) is extremely comfortable as it's car-free and very walkable, but there is a free public tram too if you don't want to walk. However, exploring the old town on foot will lead you to many of the city's most wonderful secrets, including elegant arcaded courtyards connected by antique alleyways as well as a myriad of cafes and galleries. One of the grandest is at the iconic Landhaus, a 16th-century Italian Renaissance masterpiece, with three floors of exterior arcades, that would look effortlessly at home in Venice.

Modern art is easily found in Graz too, with the striking alien-esque facade of the Kunsthaus concealing rotating exhibitions of contemporary art. On the River Mur, the Murinsel bridge is an echo of Graz's time as capital of culture, with an artificial island at its core.