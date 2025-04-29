Just Outside Of Athens Is An Unsung Dreamy Seaside Town With Greek Island Vibes, Seafood, And Beaches
A trip to Greece should be on any traveler's bucket list. The country enchants visitors with its history, beautiful scenery, picture-perfect islands, and delicious cuisine. But visiting the best destinations in Greece can mean huge crowds and high prices. Ditch the tourist hordes and discover the underrated port town of Rafina, with stunning beaches and fresh, tasty seafood. While this destination isn't an island, it serves up island vibes with crystal-clear water along the seafront, fishing boats, and pretty Greek architecture.
Rafina is located in eastern Attica. It's the second-largest port in the region, after Piraeus Port (which is closer to Athens). Rafina is 20 miles from Athens, and a 15 to 20 mile trip from the airport, depending on the route you take. Traveling straight to Rafina from the airport is perfect for travelers wanting to catch a ferry to Crete or Cycladic Islands like Mykonos and Santorini. This way, you can bypass the city itself — although you'd miss out on the iconic museums in Athens.
Escape to a hidden gem by the seaside
Getting to Rafina is easy from both Athens International Airport and Athens itself: KTEL Attica buses run from near the Victoria station (Metro Line 1) to the port. OASA (city bus) 314 goes from Doukissis Plakentias station (Line 3) to the outskirts of Rafina, where you'll need to take a 10-minute taxi from the bus stop to reach the port. KTEL also operates regular services between the airport and Rafina. If you're planning an overnight stay, Avra Hotel is a four-star property located on the waterfront with bright, modern rooms; they also offer a free shuttle to and from the airport.
One spot you can't miss in Rafina is the Chapel of Agios Nikolaos, with an unbeatable location overlooking the harbor. The church was built in 1947 – its whitewashed walls and blue accents remind visitors of the gorgeous architecture of Cycladic Islands like Santorini. Another must-see in Rafina is the Hill of Ochirou. A fortress was built at this site by German soldiers during World War II, and they subsequently destroyed the fortress when they left the area. The site was strategically chosen for its views over the sea and surrounding area; there are hiking and mountain biking trails around the area now.
Sample fresh Greek seafood and kick back at the beach
Rafina's seafood restaurants are a top attraction for visitors here. A local favorite is Kavouria Tou Asimaki, which has a wide variety of seafood dishes on offer. Fish Tavern Galini is another highly rated choice for seafood – ask what was caught that day, and order accordingly. If you're after cheap eats like gyros, stop by Barba Vaggo. For freshly baked bread, pastries, and other sweet treats, make a beeline for Filippos Bakery. The traditional bakery has been operating since 1925.
You don't need to head to the Greek islands in summer to enjoy extraordinary beaches. Rafina boasts several great beaches with none of the crowds you'll find in Crete or Naxos. The sandy beach of Marikes is located south of the port, and a top spot for catching the rays. Kokkino Limanaki is a popular spot for locals to go for a swim among the red rocks of the harbor. North of the port, Ble Limanaki has clear blue water and a concrete base for sunbathing. Continue further north for about 9 miles and you'll reach Marathon Beach, a sandy, shallow beach that's great for families with kids.