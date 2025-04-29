Just Outside Of Athens Is An Unsung Dreamy Seaside Town With Greek Island Vibes, Seafood, And Beaches

A trip to Greece should be on any traveler's bucket list. The country enchants visitors with its history, beautiful scenery, picture-perfect islands, and delicious cuisine. But visiting the best destinations in Greece can mean huge crowds and high prices. Ditch the tourist hordes and discover the underrated port town of Rafina, with stunning beaches and fresh, tasty seafood. While this destination isn't an island, it serves up island vibes with crystal-clear water along the seafront, fishing boats, and pretty Greek architecture.

Rafina is located in eastern Attica. It's the second-largest port in the region, after Piraeus Port (which is closer to Athens). Rafina is 20 miles from Athens, and a 15 to 20 mile trip from the airport, depending on the route you take. Traveling straight to Rafina from the airport is perfect for travelers wanting to catch a ferry to Crete or Cycladic Islands like Mykonos and Santorini. This way, you can bypass the city itself — although you'd miss out on the iconic museums in Athens.