New York's Less Touristy Hamptons Alternative Pairs Quiet Beaches With Old-Money And Charm

The East Coast elite have long mastered the art of summering — escaping the city during warmer months. For those with the means, the default has often been to spend a summer by the sea, particularly around the Hamptons, just a couple of hours' drive from Manhattan. The Hamptons have built a legacy on beachside charm and exclusivity (some even claim it a surf mecca thanks to sandy beaches with consistent waves), but in recent years, its popularity has been matched with hordes of tourists and unaffordable prices. Thankfully, there are other options. New York's Fishers Island is a small 9-mile stretch in Southold, Suffolk County, that is only accessible to the public by ferry from the Connecticut coastline, not far from the unspoiled Rhode Island coast. With only 250 full-time residents, the island has remained relatively under the radar, offering a peaceful alternative to the nearby Hamptons.

Inhabited by Indigenous peoples long before it appeared on a European map, Fishers Island was first visited by a Dutchman in 1614. It was settled in the 1640s by the Winthrop family. For six generations, the island remained the family's private estate. Only in 1871 was the land divided into lots and sold as an exclusive seaside resort. In the early 20th century, it thrived as a tourist hub, with three hotels that could accommodate up to 500 guests. In 1929, the resort fell victim to the Great Depression, and the local tourist trade collapsed. Today, the island remains happily cut off from modern tourism.

Unlike Montauk's sandy streets and Long Island's flashy restaurants, Fishers Island still feels like it did 100 years ago. Aside from one grocery store, a pub, and a handful of gift stores, there are few establishments on the island.