An Underrated Virginia Town Surrounded In Endless Blue Ridge Mountains Beauty Boasts Walkable Charm
Home to a modest 5,000 inhabitants, you would think that Rocky Mount, Virginia, is just a sleepy little town. On the contrary, it's a cozy yet thriving community with delightful, walkable streets and a vibrant nightlife. Established in 1873 as a small village in Franklin County, Rocky Mount sits within Roanoke Valley along the foothills of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. A 10-minute drive brings you to Waid Recreational Park, where acres of nature trails and fishing spots sprawl through tranquil mountain scenery, and it's only a little over an hour's drive from Natural Bridge State Park in the breathtaking Shenandoah Valley. But what really makes Rocky Mount come to life is its thriving musical heritage, which is evident from the plethora of live music venues all across town.
Head over to Rocky Mount's downtown area, and you'll be charmed by an array of vintage boutiques and fantastic local eateries. The town square holds a lively farmer's market throughout the year, where locals stop by to hobnob and pick up all manner of jams, jellies, home-baked pastries, and fresh produce. Within walking distance of the town center are several public parks, which provide ample green spaces for a breath of fresh air and for children to play.
As Franklin County was once called the "moonshine capital of the world," you'll find everything from quaint distilleries to speakeasies and wine bars where you can enjoy a cold drink after a fun day out. Or, if you're in the mood for something a little more romantic, you can drive two hours to Clarksville, a lakeside town with waterfront dining and local brews. Rocky Mount is only about a 3-hour drive from Richmond, making it the perfect stop on your itinerary to experience the best of local attractions and sweeping Blue Ridge vistas.
Enjoy live music and great food in Rocky Mount
Live music and moonshine go hand in hand in Rocky Mount. Even the town's official logo features a guitar's headstock, emphasizing how Rocky Mount's music scene forms the backbone of the community. The town also serves as an entry point to the Crooked Road, a 333-mile-long trail between music venues in various cities created to help preserve Virginia's bluegrass and folk music traditions.
Right in Rocky Mount's town center is the third-generation, family-run Twin Creeks Distillery, founded by the grandson of a famous local moonshiner and part-time country fiddler (the distillery logo includes a fiddle). Stop in for a taste of local spirits like peach and apple brandy or even some sugar shine, which is moonshine made from sugar cane. The traditional copper-submarine distilling process is also fascinating to watch.
Just down the street from the Twin Creeks Distillery is the Harvester Performance Center, which stages weekly concerts that feature both local and international musicians, drawing in crowds of country music fans and old-time rockers. From there, it's a short walk over to the Olde Towne Social House, a cozy wine bar housed in a former 1930s-era auto dealership. Locals meet here to socialize, have a drink, and enjoy light bites from the bar menu. Down in the cellar you'll find The Alley Cat, a groovy '70s-style pub that booms with live bands on most nights. For something a little more hearty, don't miss the Rocky Mount Burger Company; it's highly rated on TripAdvisor and is found opposite the Harvester Performance Center. Try their juicy craft burgers with sides like wings and onion rings, plus a sample of craft beer or wine. If you're there on a Friday, don't miss their bourbon bar.
Tips for visiting Rocky Mount
With easy nonstop flights into Richmond if you're traveling from East Coast hubs like New York, Atlanta, or Washington, D.C., a visit to Rocky Mount could be the perfect weekend getaway. And while traveling from the west coast will involve a layover, that's no reason to put off a visit to this charming mountain town. Alternatively, if you're planning a historic cross-country road trip which includes a stop in Charlottesville, Virginia, you could make the 2-hour detour to Rocky Mount before heading home.
For overnight stays, definitely consider some of the historic bed and breakfast properties in the area. One such place is The Early Inn, a stately manor just a 3-minute walk from the Harvester Performance Center and Rocky Mount Burger Company, meaning you'll be perfectly situated for a concert night with a hearty dinner afterward. But don't let the downtown proximity fool you; the entrance path to this charming abode is flanked by towering pine trees, offering a peaceful respite from the urban noise. Dating to the 1850s and built in a stunning Greek revival style with red brick, it boasts luxurious rooms with elegant décor, sprawling beds, and garden views. There's a kitchen stocked with snacks and refreshments, and Chef Agnes, the on-site caterer, prepares breakfasts fit for royalty.
Another option is the Angle Guest House, a Victorian-style holiday rental also in close proximity to Rocky Mount's downtown. The property features a sprawling bedroom, a kitchen equipped with a washer-dryer, and a cozy living room with a pull-out sofa bed. Reservations can be made through Airbnb, with many of the 5-star reviews praising the walkability and comfortable space. But no matter where you choose to stay, a trip to this quaint Virginia town is bound to be heartwarming.