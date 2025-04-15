Virginia's Lakeside Town Is An Idyllic Paradise To Swim And Boat With Waterfront Dining And Local Brews
Virginia is home to many splendors. Traveling to the Old Dominion state can offer you treats like award-winning wines on the Monticello Wine Trail or the best art and beaches in Mathews County, along with a rich history as the birthplace of the United States. However, you may not know that Virginia is also home to Clarksville, otherwise known as "Virginia's Only Lakeside Town."
Located along the Roanoke River, Clarksville was first incorporated in 1818. The peaceful town got its name from its founder, Clarke Royster. Since then, Clarksville has been the site of a tobacco trade boom in the mid-19th century, and in the 1950s, the damming of the Roanoke River led to the creation of the 50,000-acre Buggs Island Lake, which solidified Clarksville as the only Virginia town with a lake.
Outdoor recreation has flourished in Clarksville, where visitors can enjoy an array of land and water activities, including camping, hunting, boating, and swimming. Beyond this, the town also offers splendid waterfront restaurants and an active local brewery scene.
Clarksville is a hub for outdoor activities and recreation
If you decide to travel to Clarksville, you will be met with a plethora of possible activities. While it's a peaceful town, there is so much fun to be had. Do you like boating? Clarksville Water Sports offers a variety of rentals where you can book a boat for a fishing trip, a single or tandem kayaking excursion, and canoeing or paddle boarding for a single day or even the whole week. The company keeps its boats in the water at Occoneechee State Park, conveniently ready for customers.
Across the Roanoke River sits the aforementioned Occoneechee State Park, a great place to find a host of adventures. While the park is notable for its 22 miles of trails, which are perfect for hiking, cycling, and horseback riding, there are also lodging spaces available if you want to wind down and spend the night in nature. Occoneechee State Park offers 11 cabins, two lodges, three yurts, and 45 campsites for tents and RVs. The park is open every day from 8 a.m. until dusk, and the Visitor Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily (at the time of this writing).
If you're a history buff and want to do something other than travel to Williamsburg, Virginia, famous for its history and theme parks, you can head to the Mecklenburg County Veterans Memorial. This memorial pays tribute to those who lost their lives in wars from the American Revolution to Iraq. Another spot worth visiting is the Clarksville Regional Museum. Here, visitors can delve into exhibits that showcase the town's unique history, from Native American tribes and early settlers to the tobacco trade (where you can see a dedicated tobacco room) and a miniature version of Clarksville set in the '50s.
Waterfront dining, local brews, and travel tips for Clarksville, Virginia
What good is being in Virginia's only lakeside town without experiencing some waterfront dining? Bridgewater Bar & Grill on Virginia Avenue is a family-owned restaurant that not only offers fresh seafood, steaks, and corn chowder but also scenic lake views for you to enjoy while you chow down on a fish taco during happy hour. Another excellent choice for dining by the water is Buggs Island Brewing Company, where the menu offers everything from fried pickles to a Cubano panini to a catfish sandwich. Plus, beer lovers will feel right at home as the establishment is all about serving and brewing their own ales.
Any beer lovers reading this? Clarksville has the perfect attraction for you: Southern VA Craft Beverage Trail. This trail will take you to 11 different destinations across town and Southern Virginia that would easily be any beverage enthusiast's dream as you'll tour breweries, wineries, and a local distillery, each providing its own unique experiences.
Clarksville is about 80 miles north of Raleigh, North Carolina, home to one of America's best beer gardens, and 100 miles southwest of Richmond, Virginia. So, if you're looking to stop by major cities along the way, you can turn your visit to Clarksville into one part of a great road trip. The town is located near Lake Country Regional Airport, only a 2-mile drive away. If you'd prefer not to fly, driving is a great option. It will grant you the freedom to travel around town, and within a 45-minute drive, you'll be able to get to the Virginia International Raceway, try your luck at Ceasar's Casino, or see the stars at an International Dark Sky Park.