Virginia's Lakeside Town Is An Idyllic Paradise To Swim And Boat With Waterfront Dining And Local Brews

If you decide to travel to Clarksville, you will be met with a plethora of possible activities. While it's a peaceful town, there is so much fun to be had. Do you like boating? Clarksville Water Sports offers a variety of rentals where you can book a boat for a fishing trip, a single or tandem kayaking excursion, and canoeing or paddle boarding for a single day or even the whole week. The company keeps its boats in the water at Occoneechee State Park, conveniently ready for customers.

Across the Roanoke River sits the aforementioned Occoneechee State Park, a great place to find a host of adventures. While the park is notable for its 22 miles of trails, which are perfect for hiking, cycling, and horseback riding, there are also lodging spaces available if you want to wind down and spend the night in nature. Occoneechee State Park offers 11 cabins, two lodges, three yurts, and 45 campsites for tents and RVs. The park is open every day from 8 a.m. until dusk, and the Visitor Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily (at the time of this writing).

If you're a history buff and want to do something other than travel to Williamsburg, Virginia, famous for its history and theme parks, you can head to the Mecklenburg County Veterans Memorial. This memorial pays tribute to those who lost their lives in wars from the American Revolution to Iraq. Another spot worth visiting is the Clarksville Regional Museum. Here, visitors can delve into exhibits that showcase the town's unique history, from Native American tribes and early settlers to the tobacco trade (where you can see a dedicated tobacco room) and a miniature version of Clarksville set in the '50s.