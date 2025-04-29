Situated Between Nice And Marseille Is France's Sun-Drenched Town With Flamingos And Golden Beaches

South of Hyères are the famed salt marshes — two wetlands comprising the old salt marsh and the Pesquier marsh. Up until 1995, the 550-hectare marshes were used for salt production and harvesting. Today, a one-mile path cuts across the marsh for visitors, hikers, bird-watchers, and nature lovers to take in and explore the beauty of the salt flats. Have your cameras ready to snap photos of not only the famous pink flamingos, but any of the 200-or-so species of birds that dot the area. Guided bird tours and nature walks are organized year round.

Truth be told, Hyères is a year-round destination, with the changing of seasons offering activities and events suited to the weather. Summer is of course the best time to take advantage of Hyères' islands, beaches, outdoor festivals, and markets. The salt marshes, and particularly the pink flamingos, are at their most photogenic in the spring, as well as the gardens around the city that start to erupt with colors and blooms. As the weather cools down in autumn, tour the numerous vineyards around the region or favor trail walking around the islands without the crowds. Winter brings Christmas markets with Provençal charm to the town center — France is, after all, one of the three countries with the best Christmas traditions to explore. Toulon-Hyères Airport is the closest airport to Hyères, and a quick 12-minute car or taxi ride from the city. Otherwise, the bus line 63 from the airport deposits you downtown in less than 15 minutes.