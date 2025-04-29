Japan's Secret Peninsula Is A Feast For The Senses With Wasabi Ice Cream, Hot Springs, And Mt. Fuji Views

When you think about Japan, you'll probably imagine lush cherry blossoms by Lake Kawaguchi, bustling street markets full of tourists, striking Mount Fuji vistas, and neon lights flickering at Shibuya. But the country has another side — it can be as coastal as Italy's rocky shoreline and as laid-back as a Caribbean surfing destination. This is the Japan that many people don't know about. And while we can have sushi for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, we can also visit the birthplace of wasabi — after all, that's what gives sashimi that extra kick. The Izu Peninsula is a secret mountainous paradise that's usually overlooked by travelers. From serene beaches to cascading waterfalls and hot springs towns, this region of Japan has all kinds of surprises. You have the opportunity to indulge in some of the most eccentric wasabi-flavored bites, all while Mount Fuji watches over.

One of the things that makes the Izu Peninsula such a wonderful place is the sheer variety of landscapes. You can hike the mountains during fall, hit the beaches in summer, take all the cherry blossom photos in spring, and soak in the hot springs in wintertime. While the best time to travel to Japan varies from city to city, this gem is a year-round destination, with each season offering a distinct experience.

Depending on where you're going on the Izu Peninsula, the drive can take as long as three hours. For instance, from Tokyo to Minamiizu, located on the southern side of the peninsula, it takes around three hours. But, if you're heading to Atami, which is situated on the northeast edge of Izu, the drive is cut down to an hour and a half — or a two-hour train ride from Shinagawa Station. You can explore the peninsula by bus or train thanks to its well-connected transportation system.