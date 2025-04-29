Japan's Secret Peninsula Is A Feast For The Senses With Wasabi Ice Cream, Hot Springs, And Mt. Fuji Views
When you think about Japan, you'll probably imagine lush cherry blossoms by Lake Kawaguchi, bustling street markets full of tourists, striking Mount Fuji vistas, and neon lights flickering at Shibuya. But the country has another side — it can be as coastal as Italy's rocky shoreline and as laid-back as a Caribbean surfing destination. This is the Japan that many people don't know about. And while we can have sushi for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, we can also visit the birthplace of wasabi — after all, that's what gives sashimi that extra kick. The Izu Peninsula is a secret mountainous paradise that's usually overlooked by travelers. From serene beaches to cascading waterfalls and hot springs towns, this region of Japan has all kinds of surprises. You have the opportunity to indulge in some of the most eccentric wasabi-flavored bites, all while Mount Fuji watches over.
One of the things that makes the Izu Peninsula such a wonderful place is the sheer variety of landscapes. You can hike the mountains during fall, hit the beaches in summer, take all the cherry blossom photos in spring, and soak in the hot springs in wintertime. While the best time to travel to Japan varies from city to city, this gem is a year-round destination, with each season offering a distinct experience.
Depending on where you're going on the Izu Peninsula, the drive can take as long as three hours. For instance, from Tokyo to Minamiizu, located on the southern side of the peninsula, it takes around three hours. But, if you're heading to Atami, which is situated on the northeast edge of Izu, the drive is cut down to an hour and a half — or a two-hour train ride from Shinagawa Station. You can explore the peninsula by bus or train thanks to its well-connected transportation system.
Discover the Izu Peninsula's natural wonders
Nature has created many incredible sights in the Izu Peninsula. Its southernmost point, Cape Irozaki, is a jagged coastline with a charming lighthouse that looks like it belongs on a postcard. You can admire the Pacific waves crashing into the craggy rocks and the nearby islands on a sightseeing cruise. Only 30 minutes away from Irozaki is Izu's most popular beach. Shirahama Beach in Shimoda boasts crystal-clear waters and soft white sand, making it perfect for summertime visitors. Over on the east coast, Jogasaki is a picture-perfect spot where you can cross a suspension bridge and take in the panoramic views of Oshima Island on a clear day. Meanwhile, on the western Futo Coast, you can marvel at magmatic dikes dotting the shore.
Chasing waterfalls is always a fun activity, and in Kawazu, you get to see not one, not two, but seven cascading beauties all in one go. Follow the Kawazu Nanadaru Trail to walk past verdant forests, rushing rivers, astonishing columnar joints, and unique statues portraying the main characters of Kawabata Yasunari's "The Izu Dancer." The largest of the falls is the 98-foot Odaru, while the smallest, Kanidaru, has a height of six and a half feet. While you're hiking, try spotting a statue of one of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune and get a stamp as a souvenir.
And of course, hot springs are always the cherry on top when it comes to relaxing on a vacation. Shuzenji is a must-visit for wellness seekers. As one of the oldest resort towns of the peninsula, it offers many ryokan (traditional Japanese inns) where you can immerse yourself in the hot springs. Another resort town to check out is Ito — here, the hot springs also reward you with ocean views.
Challenge your taste buds with all things wasabi
The heat sensation and sharp aromas of wasabi have called the Izu Peninsula their home for 400 years. The climate provides ideal conditions for growing the plant. Naturally, you have to visit the fields where the spicy horseradish is harvested and then made into a condiment. As you tour the fields, you'll notice that the mountain springs are key to nurturing the plants. The result is a high-quality wasabi, all achieved through traditional farming techniques.
As for consuming wasabi, everybody knows that sushi and sashimi are the go-to. However, you can take it up a notch and have a wasabi don, a rice-based dish topped with bonito flakes and wasabi. Amago Chaya in Shizuoka serves up some of the freshest wasabi you'll ever have, paired with all kinds of fish. Pickled wasabi is also a local specialty, commonly referred to as "wasabi zuke." Whether you have it on its own or with a side of rice, not everyone gets to say they've tried this unexpected delicacy.
But at the end of the day, it's the wasabi ice cream that blows your mind. This unusual dessert is a classic soft serve with a dollop of wasabi on top, and surprisingly, each ingredient balances and elevates the flavors. You'll also find that some places blend the wasabi into the ice cream. Try the best ones at Roadside Station Amagigoe — they're as sweet and spicy as they come. And since Izu is relatively cheaper than Kyoto and Tokyo, you get to experience this stunning Japanese destination without breaking the bank.