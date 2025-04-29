One Of Europe's Best-Kept Secret Beaches Is This Stretch Of Greek Sand With Clear, Shallow Waters

Skip Mykonos and Santorini on your next trip to Greece. Although both are beautiful islands, the growing crowds have become a massive deterrent for travelers. They've discovered other islands like Paros and escaped the busyness at the serene secret sister island, Antiparos. However, Greece is made up of nearly 6,000 islands (via Visit Greece). You don't need to follow the trends to find your solace here.

One of Europe's hidden treasures lies on Patmos Island. Psili Ammos beach is on the southwestern side of Patmos' coast, and the masses probably haven't gotten to it yet because there is no airport here. Getting here is an excursion in and of itself. One of the quickest ways to experience the gorgeous, crystal-clear waters that are shallow enough to stand knee-deep in is to fly to a neighboring island with an international airport, like Samos, and then take a ferry to Patmos.

The Mediterranean views of the rocky hills and deep ocean blue are just the beginning. To get to Psili Ammos Beach, you can hop on a water taxi from the Skala village or take a car to Diakofti. Then, you'll need to walk about 20 to 30 minutes down a paved road to the beach clearing. No matter the route you choose, both are scenic. When you finally reach Psili Ammos, you'll know you found bliss.