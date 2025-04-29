One Of Europe's Best-Kept Secret Beaches Is This Stretch Of Greek Sand With Clear, Shallow Waters
Skip Mykonos and Santorini on your next trip to Greece. Although both are beautiful islands, the growing crowds have become a massive deterrent for travelers. They've discovered other islands like Paros and escaped the busyness at the serene secret sister island, Antiparos. However, Greece is made up of nearly 6,000 islands (via Visit Greece). You don't need to follow the trends to find your solace here.
One of Europe's hidden treasures lies on Patmos Island. Psili Ammos beach is on the southwestern side of Patmos' coast, and the masses probably haven't gotten to it yet because there is no airport here. Getting here is an excursion in and of itself. One of the quickest ways to experience the gorgeous, crystal-clear waters that are shallow enough to stand knee-deep in is to fly to a neighboring island with an international airport, like Samos, and then take a ferry to Patmos.
The Mediterranean views of the rocky hills and deep ocean blue are just the beginning. To get to Psili Ammos Beach, you can hop on a water taxi from the Skala village or take a car to Diakofti. Then, you'll need to walk about 20 to 30 minutes down a paved road to the beach clearing. No matter the route you choose, both are scenic. When you finally reach Psili Ammos, you'll know you found bliss.
About Psili Ammos beach
Now that we've established that Greece is filled with underrated islands where you can get the Mediterranean trip of your dreams with fewer crowds, Psili Ammos Beach is a perfect pinpoint on your map. For starters, it's a ways away from the main port in town (Skala), so even if it were to become a crowded island, you have already fled the bustling nautical hub to reach quiet serenity. Even visitors agree. On Tripadvisor, many people say it's one of the best beaches on the island because of its isolated location, the ambiance, and the tavern nearby.
The sun beating down on the golden sand, with its rays bouncing off the rocky hills, gives the beach a magical glow that's sure to enthrall you. You can find shade beneath the trees scattered along the shore or cool off in the shallow waters, which feel almost like an endless sandbar stretching into the sea. Walk along the shoreline as your feet sink into the sand and get washed away by the bubbling sea foam. It's the perfect place to bring a beach read, soak in the sun, or feel the salt water cleanse your skin.
On the beach, you'll find a family-owned tavern right on the sand. You can enjoy food and beverages after you've worked up an appetite by taking a dip in the sea. This destination has all that you need right at your fingertips.
More about Patmos Island
Aside from the beaches, Patmos Island has so much to explore. It's a hidden gem that many travelers seem to overlook when choosing the best Greek Islands to visit during the summer. With its deep cultural roots and unmatched religious history, Patmos has some pretty iconic landmarks. Take a journey through time at The Holy Monastery of Saint John the Theologian and the Cave of the Apocalypse — both are UNESCO World Heritage Sites. According to UNESCO, this is the very island where Saint John the Theologian wrote both his Gospel of John and the book of Revelations around 95 A.D. Half of this monumental place is a chapel, and the other half is a cave.
It wouldn't be a Greek island without the whitewashed buildings, bright blue doors, and vibrant pink bougainvillea lining the streets. A walk through Chora, the elegant hilltop village near the monastery, is like stepping into a postcard. With its rustic Mediterranean charm, it gives off the dreamy vibes of Santorini or Mykonos, except you'll experience the island like a local. Here, you'll find tucked-away tavernas and hole-in-the-wall restaurants serving up authentic Greek cuisine that will make your mouth water. Patmos Island isn't just Europe's best-kept secret, but it's one you'll want to gatekeep and have all to yourself, too!