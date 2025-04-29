The 'Yellowstone Of Europe' Is A Breathtaking Mountain Range Full Of Wildlife And Thrilling Adventure
In Romania's Southern Carpathian Mountains lies the Fagaras range, recently nicknamed the "Yellowstone of Europe." This breathtaking area is perhaps one of the country's last true wildernesses. Many visitors have compared it to Yellowstone, one of America's best national parks, with its scenic ridges, old-growth forests, and overall beauty. The rewilding and conservation efforts within the Fagaras also resemble those carried out in the famous national park, where wild bison, bears, wolves, and beavers have made a dramatic return from extinction. The Fagaras Mountains are also filled with outdoor adventures like hiking, biking, and wildlife watching, sealing the comparison between the two.
According to National Geographic, rewilding and conserving the wilderness in the Fagaras Mountains might be "the continent's last chance to create a national park on a vast scale," while rivaling Romania's hidden bear sanctuary. Considering the range is home to more than 1,500 animal and plant species, this region in the Carpathians is perfect for a low-impact and sustainable economy in the area focused on ecotourism. This strategy can also help in mediating the human-animal conflict within Romania.
With these goals in mind, organizations like the Foundation Conservation Carpathia (FCC) are protecting around 80,000 acres of wilderness while advocating for both biodiversity and responsible recreation to support their efforts. Standing just an hour and a half from Bucharest and two major airports — the Bucharest Baneasa Airport (BBU) and Bucharest Otopeni Airport (OTP) — the Fagaras Mountains serve as a great example of how nature conservation and outdoor recreation can coexist side by side.
Responsible wildlife watching at the Yellowstone of Europe
The best and safest way to explore the Yellowstone of Europe (while also contributing to the conservation efforts in the area) is to hire a tour through expert tour providers. Travel Carpathia is one of these providers, and they are indeed contributing to the area's conservation and community ecotourism ventures along with the FCC.
Travel Carpathia offers travelers wonderful outdoor activities to enjoy, such as wildlife watching tours. The company offers two wildlife observation experiences (called "hides"), which are ethical ways to spot bears and other local species. These hides — located in Bunea and Comisu — consist of comfortable cabins ranging from $225 to $300 per person per night. The cabins come equipped with comfy beds, and prices include meals, drinks, and expert tour guides. Travel Carpathia also offers another bear hide that is about five hours away from the Fagaras in the Stramba Valley.
Other multi-day wildlife watching tours with Travel Carpathia include beaver, chamois (a kind of mountain goat), and bird watching tours, among others. There's also a one-day bison tracking adventure, and most tours include accommodations as well as a lot of hiking. As a plus, safety and first aid protocols are in place for each and every tour.
Other adventures to enjoy while exploring the Fagaras Mountains
Besides running into bears, bison, and other wonderful species, the Yellowstone of Europe will provide you with many other outdoor recreation activities to enjoy. For instance, there are numerous hiking trails spread throughout the Fagaras, with some routes leading to the Moldoveanu and Negoiu peaks. These trails can be accessed from the city of Sibiu, two and a half hours from Transylvania.
Sibiu itself is also worth visiting. With its medieval charm, stunning Germanic architecture, and rich history, the city is sure to captivate visitors. You can explore a variety of museums in Sibiu and maybe even partake in some cycling around the city. Speaking of cycling, a bike tour along the famous Transfagarasan Road between the Moldoveanu and Negoiu peaks is a must. You can also bike your way through Transylvania's historical villages either solo or with the support of companies like Utracks.
Multi-day trekking trips on the Transfagarasan Road starting from Brasov (90 minutes from Transylvania) are also available. Accompanied by expert guides, you'll go through the amazing forests and landscapes of the Fagaras all the way to the aforementioned peaks. Finally, you can find several culinary experiences throughout the Carpathians as well as the rest of Romania. All of these experiences will not only broaden your horizons and bring you close to beautiful wildlife species, but they will also help you fill your heart and your tummy with some amazing and unique food. And if you're still hungry for more Romanian adventures, head to the legendary and breathtaking Bucegi Mountains, five hours away.