The 'Yellowstone Of Europe' Is A Breathtaking Mountain Range Full Of Wildlife And Thrilling Adventure

In Romania's Southern Carpathian Mountains lies the Fagaras range, recently nicknamed the "Yellowstone of Europe." This breathtaking area is perhaps one of the country's last true wildernesses. Many visitors have compared it to Yellowstone, one of America's best national parks, with its scenic ridges, old-growth forests, and overall beauty. The rewilding and conservation efforts within the Fagaras also resemble those carried out in the famous national park, where wild bison, bears, wolves, and beavers have made a dramatic return from extinction. The Fagaras Mountains are also filled with outdoor adventures like hiking, biking, and wildlife watching, sealing the comparison between the two.

According to National Geographic, rewilding and conserving the wilderness in the Fagaras Mountains might be "the continent's last chance to create a national park on a vast scale," while rivaling Romania's hidden bear sanctuary. Considering the range is home to more than 1,500 animal and plant species, this region in the Carpathians is perfect for a low-impact and sustainable economy in the area focused on ecotourism. This strategy can also help in mediating the human-animal conflict within Romania.

With these goals in mind, organizations like the Foundation Conservation Carpathia (FCC) are protecting around 80,000 acres of wilderness while advocating for both biodiversity and responsible recreation to support their efforts. Standing just an hour and a half from Bucharest and two major airports — the Bucharest Baneasa Airport (BBU) and Bucharest Otopeni Airport (OTP) — the Fagaras Mountains serve as a great example of how nature conservation and outdoor recreation can coexist side by side.