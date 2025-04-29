One Of The Quietest Places On Earth Is A Gorgeous, Remote Nebraska River Trail With Towering Cliffs
Want to experience true silence without wearing noise-canceling earphones? There are still oases of peace and quiet out there, if you know where to look. One can be found in a remote part of Nebraska on the Niobrara National Scenic River. Just one of the many treasures found in the Cornhusker State, which includes Chadron State Park's lush, hilly views and endless recreation, the Niobrara Scenic River was named the first Quiet Trail in America in 2023 by Quiet Parks International, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the last vestiges of peace and stillness on the planet.
Connecting Valentine and Newport, Nebraska, in addition to providing silent solace, the 76-mile river boasts a key bit of U.S. history. The river's valley once served as a vital corridor for roaming Native American tribes, mainly the Pawnee, Comanche, and Lakota. That relatively peaceful era ended with the Homestead Act of 1862, which opened the door for settlers to claim land.
But silence isn't the park's only party trick. It also contains six major ecosystems with a robust diversity of plant and animal species. Water lovers also enjoy canoeing or tubing along the river while enjoying the peace and quiet. The river has enough calm waters that even beginners can enjoy floating down the river while towering cliffs pass by.
Float, hike, and check out a waterfall
Stop by the visitor center in Valentine, Nebraska, at the start of your trip, where park rangers and a 20-minute informational film will give you the lay of the land. You'll also find a list of outfitters who can gear you up for an adventure with kayaks, canoes, or tubes, or you can bring your own equipment. Regardless, plan to spend most of your trip in some sort of floating vessel, floating down the river at a lazy pace.
If you're looking to see some wildlife, stop by the Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge, a 19,000-acre Eden of untouched nature. You can try to cross a few beasts off your bucket list while there, including coyotes, bison, and eagles. The staff on hand are happy to offer guidance, but you should let serendipity be your friend; a hike, drive, or float along the river will offer plenty of opportunities to see a variety of animals. Along the way, you'll traverse a wild mix of habitats, from wetlands to forests. (If you're still up for exploring more unique surroundings at the end of your trip, check out Nebraska City's "Treetop Village," with its bouncy bridges and slides.)
That diverse habitat includes cliffs that produce the towering, 63-foot-tall Smith Falls, found within its eponymous 250-acre state park. The state's largest waterfall remains a perfect stop for visitors lounging down the Niobrara River as part of the canyons lining the southern shore float by. Not big on traveling by water? Hikers can also reach the falls on land via the Jim MacAllister Nature Trail. If you can't reach that end of the river, no worries; the Niobrara has over 200 waterfalls that offer the same relaxing hum.
The logistics of visiting the Niobrara
The nearest major airport to the river is in Rapid City, South Dakota, 220 miles away. (If that feels too far, remember the scarcity of busy hubs like airports is one reason why the Niobrara is so quiet.) You can also access the river at several other locations, including Smith Falls State Park and the Fort Niobrara Wildlife Refuge. The visitor center is open during the workweek all year and on weekends during the summer season. That doesn't mean the Niobrara National Scenic River is a seasonal destination, though.
Most of Nebraska's destinations are open for year-round visitors, including Red Cloud, an under-the-radar weekend getaway in its own right. Visitors at the Niobrara River can find something to do all year long, from floating down the river during warmer months to taking advantage of winter photography opportunities when the temperature drops. Those trying to get maximal quiet should visit on a workday, as weekends tend to get fairly busy.
Your best bet for lodging can be found at any of the campgrounds along the river, nearly all of which are privately owned. If you're planning to float down the river (which you should), be sure to bring all the essentials, including dry clothes, sunblock, and towels.