One Of The Quietest Places On Earth Is A Gorgeous, Remote Nebraska River Trail With Towering Cliffs

Want to experience true silence without wearing noise-canceling earphones? There are still oases of peace and quiet out there, if you know where to look. One can be found in a remote part of Nebraska on the Niobrara National Scenic River. Just one of the many treasures found in the Cornhusker State, which includes Chadron State Park's lush, hilly views and endless recreation, the Niobrara Scenic River was named the first Quiet Trail in America in 2023 by Quiet Parks International, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the last vestiges of peace and stillness on the planet.

Connecting Valentine and Newport, Nebraska, in addition to providing silent solace, the 76-mile river boasts a key bit of U.S. history. The river's valley once served as a vital corridor for roaming Native American tribes, mainly the Pawnee, Comanche, and Lakota. That relatively peaceful era ended with the Homestead Act of 1862, which opened the door for settlers to claim land.

But silence isn't the park's only party trick. It also contains six major ecosystems with a robust diversity of plant and animal species. Water lovers also enjoy canoeing or tubing along the river while enjoying the peace and quiet. The river has enough calm waters that even beginners can enjoy floating down the river while towering cliffs pass by.