An Artsy Under-The-Radar Nebraska City Full Of Historic Charm Offers A Fun Quiet Weekend Getaway

The town of Red Cloud, Nebraska is admittedly small and a little out of the way. It has less than 1,000 inhabitants and is 60 miles from the closest interstate. But Red Cloud is a historic gem on the Great Plains visited by celebrities like Paul Giamatti and literary legends like Maya Angelou. So, why are they drawn here? It's not only the perfect atmospheric small town to spend a quiet getaway, but was also the home of classic American author Willa Cather who wrote about frontier life in the 1900s using Red Cloud as the setting of many novels.

The sheer vastness of the Great Plains seems to have struck Cather, and as she told the Philadelphia Record in 1913 (in an interview preserved by the Willa Cather Archive): "I shall never forget my introduction to it. We drove out from Red Cloud to my grandfather's homestead one day in April. I was sitting on the hay in the bottom of a Studebaker wagon, holding on to the side of the wagon box to steady myself — the roads were mostly faint trails over the bunch grass in those days. The land was open range and there was almost no fencing. As we drove further and further out into the country, I felt a good deal as if we had come to the end of everything — it was kind of erasure of personality."

Fortunately, it's a lot easier to visit Red Cloud today. The town is only a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Nebraska's capital, Lincoln, where you'll find the nearest major airport. Red Cloud also has a tiny airport that can handle small private planes. In August, during the local Lions Club Annual Fly-In, the club even serves a breakfast of freshly-griddled pancakes and sausages at the airport.