One Of Kentucky's Friendliest Cities Is A River Retreat With A Historic Downtown, Parks, And Music Fests
Sitting right in the middle of three major cities in three different states — St. Louis, Missouri with its funky bars and Louisville, Kentucky with its foodie district on either north side, and Nashville, Tennessee with its iconic country music scene to the south — is a city known for its friendly faces and electrifying events. Henderson, Kentucky offers both of those, and with such a prime location, it's easy to get to, as you have multiple major airports within two to three hours driving distance.
Just how friendly is Henderson? Think about how many towns there are throughout the south, then read this: Henderson made the Top 20 list of friendliest southern towns after Southern Living conducted a survey with more than 20,000 responses. "Each and every guest comments on how genuinely kind our townsfolk are, always ready to lend a hand," one survey-taker told the outlet. "Once an out-of-towner, I can honestly say that my adopted hometown is the friendliest I've ever encountered."
That Henderson resident also made sure to highlight the town's beloved music festivals, which see fans from all over flock to enjoy. The town is both a live event-lovers paradise with multiple major fests every year and a peaceful retreat, as it sits along the Ohio River, right next to the Kentucky-Indiana border. The summer music festival season is a major tourist draw for Henderson, but the town has a lot going for it year-round. When an event isn't going on, the parks are open to the public, the downtown bars and restaurants aren't closed for intimate shows but open for delicious drinks and meals, and the unique homes that line the historic streets are always there for you to take a self-guided tour and gaze upon.
Five music festivals to check out in Henderson
There are five major music festivals in Henderson throughout the spring and summer. Each event celebrates different music genres and invites visitors to live their best lives — see their favorite artists, discover new ones, dance and sing their hearts out, and enjoy the pleasant company of fellow enthusiasts from Henderson, other nearby friendly Kentucky cities, and all over the country.
Music fest season kicks off in May with Summerfest, a free rock 'n' roll concert put on in the downtown area featuring a large stage, food vendors, and a beer garden. Next up is Porchfest, which truly encapsulates the southern feel of the area with performances taking place on, as the name suggests, porches. This June event sees roughly a dozen homes on the iconic South Main Street offer up their porches as stages for different artists to perform on as fans line the lawns and street to watch. That same month, you'll also find the multi-day W.C. Handy Blues & BBQ Festival. The event is named after the late, famed blues musician, who briefly spent time in Henderson, where he met his wife while performing at a barbecue. This festival combines both of those things, as well, allowing fans to enjoy the blues while munching on BBQ.
In July, hit up one or all of the days of Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival to hear artists perform songs and share stories about their songwriting processes, all in an intimate environment, like a small bar or restaurant. The final music fest, Bluegrass in the Park Folklife Festival, takes place in August at the Audubon Mill Park, giving attendees a stunning view of the Ohio River as they listen to exciting bluegrass artists.
What to do and where to stay year-round in Henderson
The Ohio River breeds quaint cities with unique attractions along its path, and you'll continue to see what Henderson has to offer as you walk through the downtown area on Water Street and Main Street. At Audubon Mill Park, enjoy a relaxing stroll along the riverfront with beautiful sunset views. Nearby, visit art galleries, shop at quirky boutiques, and get some tasty grub — like BBQ and sides at Homer's Barbecue or steak and a nice bourbon from Cap & Cork. Each April, downtown is transformed into a street fair filled with vendors, carnival rides, and fireworks for Tri-Fest.
For nighttime fun, take a six-minute drive from downtown and hit up Diamond Lanes Echo for a few games of bowling and your turn at arcade games. During the summer season, you can also try your hand at betting on horse races. Though the iconic Kentucky Derby takes place each year in Louisville, Kentucky, you can still catch some thoroughbred horse racing in Henderson at Ellis Park Racing & Gaming.
After a full day of fun, get a good night's sleep right downtown along the water at the charming L&N Bed and Breakfast. The property features four rooms of different sizes, views, and stylings. If you want views of both the Ohio River and the railroad bridge, your own private entrance and space to get some work done, the Audubon Mill Park Room is for you. The Central Park Room includes an antique bed and views of downtown from its window seating. The Atkinson Park Room has twin beds and looks out at the railroad, while the Sunset Park Suite features a workspace and views of both the river and Main Street.