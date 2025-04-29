One Of Kentucky's Friendliest Cities Is A River Retreat With A Historic Downtown, Parks, And Music Fests

Sitting right in the middle of three major cities in three different states — St. Louis, Missouri with its funky bars and Louisville, Kentucky with its foodie district on either north side, and Nashville, Tennessee with its iconic country music scene to the south — is a city known for its friendly faces and electrifying events. Henderson, Kentucky offers both of those, and with such a prime location, it's easy to get to, as you have multiple major airports within two to three hours driving distance.

Just how friendly is Henderson? Think about how many towns there are throughout the south, then read this: Henderson made the Top 20 list of friendliest southern towns after Southern Living conducted a survey with more than 20,000 responses. "Each and every guest comments on how genuinely kind our townsfolk are, always ready to lend a hand," one survey-taker told the outlet. "Once an out-of-towner, I can honestly say that my adopted hometown is the friendliest I've ever encountered."

That Henderson resident also made sure to highlight the town's beloved music festivals, which see fans from all over flock to enjoy. The town is both a live event-lovers paradise with multiple major fests every year and a peaceful retreat, as it sits along the Ohio River, right next to the Kentucky-Indiana border. The summer music festival season is a major tourist draw for Henderson, but the town has a lot going for it year-round. When an event isn't going on, the parks are open to the public, the downtown bars and restaurants aren't closed for intimate shows but open for delicious drinks and meals, and the unique homes that line the historic streets are always there for you to take a self-guided tour and gaze upon.