The Gateway To Door County Is A Waterfront Wisconsin City Offering A Mecca Of Midwest Beauty And Adventure
Door County is one of the most picturesque spots in the Midwest. Hidden away on a peninsula in Northern Wisconsin, visitors are treated to miles of shoreline, expansive state parks, and lush forests that mingle with rolling countryside. Door County is a remarkable little slice of Wisconsin, and the city of Sturgeon Bay is the ideal home base for all your adventures in the area. It's also a great starting point for a trip down the nearby scenic coastal byway with unmatched water views, giving you plenty of ways to enjoy the unique topography of the region.
Sturgeon Bay cuts across the entire peninsula, touching the shores of both Green Bay and Lake Michigan. The Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal bifurcates the city, though the two sides are connected via the historic Sturgeon Bay Bridge. Incredible museums, restaurants, and natural wonders can be found on both sides of town. You'll even find a wealth of state parks and natural areas just a short drive away. Sturgeon Bay puts the best of Door County at your fingertips — so if you're seeking your next relaxing getaway filled with natural beauty and small-town charm, this tiny city of around 10,000 people is worth a closer look.
Sturgeon Bay and the great outdoors
The allure of Door County is its incredible landscapes. There are over a dozen county parks and five state parks within its boundaries, and Sturgeon Bay puts you close to many of them. Cave Point County Park is a perennial favorite. Located 20 minutes northeast of downtown, the park lets you view underwater caves and dramatic limestone cliffs that sink into the blue waters of Lake Michigan. Beyond enjoying the views, you can dive into the surrounding forests with a half-mile hike or unwind at the park's many picnic tables. This is one of the most popular spots in the area, with over one million visitors every year. Be sure to follow Leave No Trace principles to keep it pristine for future generations.
North of the Door County Cherryland Airport, experienced hikers can lace up their boots and stomp through the Potawatomi Trail. Running nearly 8 miles and gaining over 400 feet of elevation, this trail winds you through thick forests while also taking you along the shores of Sturgeon Bay for impressive lakeside views. Nearby is the Ice Age Trail and Tower Trail, which is a bit easier at 6 miles and 300 feet of elevation gain, offering similar forest views and a chance to climb a recently renovated observation tower.
No trip to Sturgeon Bay is complete without a bit of fun on the water. After all, it's surrounded by Green Bay and Lake Michigan, both of which are world-class destinations for watersports. Door County Kayak Tours is a highly rated option, with kayak tours that let you explore Cave Point County Park and Door Bluff County Park. Prefer to build your own adventure? Then snag a rental for a few hours (or a full week, if you're up for a serious excursion) and hit the water.
Museums, wineries, and the best attractions of Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay isn't just a great hub for Door County because of its location — it's also overflowing with delightful attractions. Whether you want to unwind in a vineyard, explore the town's culture at a museum, or soak in sights like a historic lighthouse, there's plenty to keep you busy. Here, you'll also be centrally located and able to enjoy other underrated coastal towns throughout Door County.
If you want to leave Sturgeon Bay with a few unique pictures, venture out to Ship Canal Pierhead Front Lighthouse. Painted a dramatic red, the lighthouse looks absolutely stunning against the blue waters of Lake Michigan. Much like another lighthouse perched on a remote Lake Michigan island, it's a popular sightseeing destination for tourists. Be sure to follow all signage on site, as there are limits to where you can and can't explore. Once you're done snapping a few photos, head back into town and visit the Door County Maritime Museum to unravel the city's deep nautical roots.
It's hard to narrow down all the options when it comes to wineries, but three are often cited as visitor favorites — Door Peninsula Winery, Simon Creek Vineyard & Winery, and Door 44 Winery. The trio offers inviting Midwest vibes, complex wines, and a chance to relax while surrounded by some of the most serene landscapes in Wisconsin. Other great restaurants and shops can be found on Sturgeon Bay's historic Third Avenue, so be sure to give it a look in between adventures. Third Avenue is also home to the Inn at Cedar Crossing, one of the most elegant lodging options in town. Consider staying here if you want to be close to the best of Sturgeon Bay.