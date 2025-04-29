The Gateway To Door County Is A Waterfront Wisconsin City Offering A Mecca Of Midwest Beauty And Adventure

The allure of Door County is its incredible landscapes. There are over a dozen county parks and five state parks within its boundaries, and Sturgeon Bay puts you close to many of them. Cave Point County Park is a perennial favorite. Located 20 minutes northeast of downtown, the park lets you view underwater caves and dramatic limestone cliffs that sink into the blue waters of Lake Michigan. Beyond enjoying the views, you can dive into the surrounding forests with a half-mile hike or unwind at the park's many picnic tables. This is one of the most popular spots in the area, with over one million visitors every year. Be sure to follow Leave No Trace principles to keep it pristine for future generations.

North of the Door County Cherryland Airport, experienced hikers can lace up their boots and stomp through the Potawatomi Trail. Running nearly 8 miles and gaining over 400 feet of elevation, this trail winds you through thick forests while also taking you along the shores of Sturgeon Bay for impressive lakeside views. Nearby is the Ice Age Trail and Tower Trail, which is a bit easier at 6 miles and 300 feet of elevation gain, offering similar forest views and a chance to climb a recently renovated observation tower.

No trip to Sturgeon Bay is complete without a bit of fun on the water. After all, it's surrounded by Green Bay and Lake Michigan, both of which are world-class destinations for watersports. Door County Kayak Tours is a highly rated option, with kayak tours that let you explore Cave Point County Park and Door Bluff County Park. Prefer to build your own adventure? Then snag a rental for a few hours (or a full week, if you're up for a serious excursion) and hit the water.