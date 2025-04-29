Italy's Iconic Cinque Terre Has An Oddly Strict Clothing Rule (And Some Tourists Are Learning The Hard Way)

Italy's Cinque Terre looks like someone plucked a region right out of a fairy tale story and moved it to our world. It can be crowded, of course, because it's a dream destination, but that doesn't stop tourists from flocking to the place. This small region of five towns can get around 4 million visitors a year, and that's along a shoreline that is less than 10 miles long. It makes sense that Italy has some rules for tourists (with fines attached) that try to keep some not-so-great behavior in check. Cinque Terre has done the same, and the rule revolves around footwear. If you plan on hiking in the Cinque Terre National Park, which is a popular activity in the area, you can be fined around $2,800 for wearing shoes like flip-flops or open-toed sandals while doing so.

The ban began in 2019 at the National Park after rescues of people trying to hike in the wrong footwear became frequent. Some of the hikes in the park are pretty difficult, and definitely not a gentle stroll on the beach, where sandals would be appropriate. The area will be monitored, and if you don't have closed shoes that are waterproof and cover the ankles with a sole that is appropriate for hiking, you'll get a fine. A country's dress code is a crucial thing to consider when packing to travel abroad, and if you don't do so here, your wallet could end up a lot lighter than when you started your vacation.