Italy's Iconic Cinque Terre Has An Oddly Strict Clothing Rule (And Some Tourists Are Learning The Hard Way)
Italy's Cinque Terre looks like someone plucked a region right out of a fairy tale story and moved it to our world. It can be crowded, of course, because it's a dream destination, but that doesn't stop tourists from flocking to the place. This small region of five towns can get around 4 million visitors a year, and that's along a shoreline that is less than 10 miles long. It makes sense that Italy has some rules for tourists (with fines attached) that try to keep some not-so-great behavior in check. Cinque Terre has done the same, and the rule revolves around footwear. If you plan on hiking in the Cinque Terre National Park, which is a popular activity in the area, you can be fined around $2,800 for wearing shoes like flip-flops or open-toed sandals while doing so.
The ban began in 2019 at the National Park after rescues of people trying to hike in the wrong footwear became frequent. Some of the hikes in the park are pretty difficult, and definitely not a gentle stroll on the beach, where sandals would be appropriate. The area will be monitored, and if you don't have closed shoes that are waterproof and cover the ankles with a sole that is appropriate for hiking, you'll get a fine. A country's dress code is a crucial thing to consider when packing to travel abroad, and if you don't do so here, your wallet could end up a lot lighter than when you started your vacation.
The footwear rules in Cinque Terre and other new hiking restrictions
Wearing the right shoes when hiking is essential. It's very easy to slip and turn an ankle in shoes that don't have ankle support, or slide in wet, muddy, or rocky conditions without traction. They may be bulkier than the rest of what you're packing for a summer vacation in Cinque Terre, but they're necessary. After all, spending a bit more on a bag that is a few pounds overweight is less than a $2,800 fine. Plus, you can simply wear them on the plane. Cinque Terre isn't the first place in Europe that has instituted footwear regulation. In fact, Greece no longer allows you to wear high heels while touring antiquities, because of the damage they're doing to ancient sites.
That isn't the only change to be aware of if you plan on hiking in Cinque Terre, particularly when everyone else has the same idea. Many popular hikes are going to be one-way during busy days and times. For instance, Monterosso to Vernazza will be one-way from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on high-volume days in April, May, and June. These changes will be posted on the website for the park, so check before you set out. This is to help alleviate traffic jams in narrow intersections. It's also recommended that you carry a first aid kit and wear appropriate clothing while hiking. If you're tired or feel like you may be soon, it's worth turning back rather than going on and realizing you're too far away to get home. Before you do any hiking in the area, make sure to get a Cinque Terre Trekking Card, which allows you access to the national park, features guided tours from May through October, and bus service, along with other benefits.