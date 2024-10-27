Unusual Things That Will Get You Fined In Italy

No one wants to receive a fine on vacation, especially in a high-cost country like Italy, where as a tourist you're already paying a premium for the pleasure of visiting its world-famous historical sites.

Italian fines can catch Americans by surprise. There's a lot of them, especially for so-called "victimless crimes." But try seeing it from the Italian point of view: One tourist sitting on the Spanish Steps or dragging a suitcase down them isn't a big deal. But millions of tourists doing the same are going to wear them down. A young tourist taking a sexy picture with a statue may seem at worst, trashy, but in Catholic Italy, it's a heavy fine for public indecency. There are other situations that seem downright harsh, but the rule of "their country, their laws" applies, even if you don't like them.

So for tourists not only trying to avoid all the overrun Italian tourist traps, but also recieving a fine on vacation, here are some of the things that can land visitors in hot water. Fortunately, they are mostly common sense and can be easily avoided.

