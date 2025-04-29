Canada's Surreal Fjord Lake Is A Breathtaking National Park Spectacle With Soaring Cliffs And Misty Waters
Some places on Earth are guaranteed to steal your breath, and fjords, a rare geological formation, definitely top this list. While the fjords of Norway and Alaska are especially famous, one unexpected country has its own share of scenic fjords, and that's Canada. You can follow Canada's scenic fjord route through quirky towns perched on dramatic coastal cliffs, or visit a smaller, off-the-beaten-path fjord in Canada's picturesque province of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Western Brook Pond Fjord is a unique fjord lake located in Gros Morne National Park on the west coast of Newfoundland. Landlocked by spectacular cliffs, lined with misty waterfalls, and bordered by green forests, Western Brook Pond is not the easiest place to reach within the park, but it's more than worth the trip. Arrive by plane, either to St. John's International Airport in Newfoundland's capital, about six hours away, or the closer Deer Lake Regional Airport. You can also get to the park via ferry from Nova Scotia. Renting a car from St. John's, Deer Lake, or Port aux Basques (where the Nova Scotia ferry lands), is the best way to reach Western Brook Pond, for freedom of movement to explore easily.
Western Brook Pond Fjord in Canada's Gros Morne National Park
Gros Morne National Park, one of Canada's best national parks and an uncrowded paradise, is one of the highlights of Newfoundland. The UNESCO World Heritage Site features incredible geological formations like sea stacks, moody mountains, the highest waterfall in eastern North America, beautiful beaches, thick forests, and, of course, the freshwater fjord of Western Brook Pond. Carved by glaciers between 25,000 and 10,000 years ago, Western Brook was once likely a sea fjord until the land rebounded after the glacial retreat. Now a lake, the towering cliffs that protect these freshwaters are lined with hanging valleys, waterfalls that often disappear into mist before they reach the lake, and glacial moraines (masses of rock and debris left by glaciers) that separate the fjord from the sea.
The pure waters of the lake, which reach depths of 540 feet and stretch over 9 miles, are home to various fish species, like Atlantic salmon and Arctic char. Fishing is no longer allowed at Western Brook Pond Fjord, although there are plenty of other angling spots on Newfoundland. Other wildlife includes birds like cliff-nesting gulls and Canada jays, as well as black bears, moose, caribou, and Arctic hare.
Ways to explore Western Brook Pond Fjord in Newfoundland
While Newfoundland is considered the Canadian destination to visit for European culture and experiences, it's also known for its natural beauty. From La Manche Provincial Park to Sandbanks Provincial Park to Gros Morne National Park, there's no shortage of scenic destinations, and Western Brook Pond is one of the jewels of Newfoundland's crown. There are different ways to see this wild marvel: from the dock, from the water, or from high above.
The dock is an easy 1.8-mile trek away from the main Western Brook Pond Fjord parking lot, across boardwalks and gravel. If you're short on time, this is the best way to see the fjord. If you have more time, however, take a boat tour from the dock to truly appreciate the sheer height of the fjord's walls and several of the 2,000-feet-high waterfalls that provide some of the lake's freshwater. This two-hour tour includes commentary from an expert and several stops to enjoy the scenery — remember to book ahead! You can also take a speedboat across the lake to embark on a 7.4-mile guided hike to the top of the Western Brook Pond Gorge, to experience the true wilderness and the most expansive views of the fjord.