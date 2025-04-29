Canada's Surreal Fjord Lake Is A Breathtaking National Park Spectacle With Soaring Cliffs And Misty Waters

Some places on Earth are guaranteed to steal your breath, and fjords, a rare geological formation, definitely top this list. While the fjords of Norway and Alaska are especially famous, one unexpected country has its own share of scenic fjords, and that's Canada. You can follow Canada's scenic fjord route through quirky towns perched on dramatic coastal cliffs, or visit a smaller, off-the-beaten-path fjord in Canada's picturesque province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Western Brook Pond Fjord is a unique fjord lake located in Gros Morne National Park on the west coast of Newfoundland. Landlocked by spectacular cliffs, lined with misty waterfalls, and bordered by green forests, Western Brook Pond is not the easiest place to reach within the park, but it's more than worth the trip. Arrive by plane, either to St. John's International Airport in Newfoundland's capital, about six hours away, or the closer Deer Lake Regional Airport. You can also get to the park via ferry from Nova Scotia. Renting a car from St. John's, Deer Lake, or Port aux Basques (where the Nova Scotia ferry lands), is the best way to reach Western Brook Pond, for freedom of movement to explore easily.