One Of California's Gateways To Sequoia National Park Is A Vibrant City With Shops And Artsy Charm

If you were to jot down all the things there are to love about the city of Visalia, the list would probably run about as long as California itself. The community sits about 40 miles southeast of Fresno in the Golden State's Central Valley. Like many of its Tulare County neighbors, Visalia is perhaps best known for its small-town air and surrounding rugged lands, the latter of which can clearly be seen in the backdrop of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

However, there's a bit more to Visalia than first meets the eye. Dating back to the mid-1800s, the agricultural mecca is the oldest city in the San Joaquin Valley. The old creek settlement — named after its founder, Nathaniel Vise — has changed quite a bit since its days of yore. But some of its earliest structures still stand today in the city's historic downtown area, which has a plethora of trendy boutiques and cute shops. The district is also splattered with some pretty incredible murals, making for a rather colorful urban love letter to the city's artsy atmosphere.

Serving as the Tulare County seat, Visalia is close to some of the region's most wondrous natural sites, too. Known as the "Gateway to the Sequoias," this lively city lies just outside Sequoia National Park, America's second-oldest national park, and the adjacent Kings Canyon. The city is also bordered by the Sequoia, Sierra, and Inyo National Forests, with Death Valley — a California national park known for its surreal Mars-like landscapes — sprawled out just beyond.