One Of California's Gateways To Sequoia National Park Is A Vibrant City With Shops And Artsy Charm
If you were to jot down all the things there are to love about the city of Visalia, the list would probably run about as long as California itself. The community sits about 40 miles southeast of Fresno in the Golden State's Central Valley. Like many of its Tulare County neighbors, Visalia is perhaps best known for its small-town air and surrounding rugged lands, the latter of which can clearly be seen in the backdrop of the Sierra Nevada mountains.
However, there's a bit more to Visalia than first meets the eye. Dating back to the mid-1800s, the agricultural mecca is the oldest city in the San Joaquin Valley. The old creek settlement — named after its founder, Nathaniel Vise — has changed quite a bit since its days of yore. But some of its earliest structures still stand today in the city's historic downtown area, which has a plethora of trendy boutiques and cute shops. The district is also splattered with some pretty incredible murals, making for a rather colorful urban love letter to the city's artsy atmosphere.
Serving as the Tulare County seat, Visalia is close to some of the region's most wondrous natural sites, too. Known as the "Gateway to the Sequoias," this lively city lies just outside Sequoia National Park, America's second-oldest national park, and the adjacent Kings Canyon. The city is also bordered by the Sequoia, Sierra, and Inyo National Forests, with Death Valley — a California national park known for its surreal Mars-like landscapes — sprawled out just beyond.
Enjoy the city like a true Visalian
Boredom is pretty hard to come by 'round this neck of California because in Visalia, the activities seemingly come by the dozens. Dive into the city's past with a 45-minute walking tour of the historic downtown district. Along the way, see the town's first schoolhouse and old jail, among other significant sites. Be sure to download a free copy of Visit Visalia's walking tour brochure for a guide. If you'd prefer to imbibe, you can sample a few pints while you explore the downtown area via a beer tour, which includes nearly a dozen breweries, from the Visalia Brewing Company, known as VBC, to the BarrelHouse Brewing Co.
If you're traveling with the kiddos, stop by the ImagineU Children's Museum for colorful exhibits designed for young minds, or hop in a go-kart at the Visalia Adventure Park, which is sure to thrill all ages. And don't skip out on visiting Mooney Grove Park. Established in 1909, the public green space is the oldest county park in California. Spanning 150 acres, it has playgrounds, hiking trails, and a duck pond. A handful of the city's murals are also on display.
The park is even home to the Tulare County Museum. Spend an afternoon wandering through its many exhibits about the area's agricultural and pioneering past. And if you still have room in your itinerary, you can catch a show at the Visalia Fox Theatre, hit the skating rink at Roller Towne, or grab some fresh seasonal produce at the Visalia Farmers Market, which is open year-round on Saturdays.
Venture out to the 'Gateway to the Sequoias'
Ready to head out to California's Central Valley? You'll want to fly into Fresno, which has the closest major airport. If you don't plan to rent a car, there is a local shuttle service, called the V-Line, that can get you to and from the airport. One-way fare is only $10, at the time of writing, and there are six routes scheduled each day that make drop-offs at the Visalia Transit Center.
The Darling Hotel, which offers boutique lodging, is within walking distance of the city's transportation hub. The property is housed in the structure that once served as the Tulare County Courthouse Annex, which dates back to 1935. Featuring 32 guest rooms, a rooftop restaurant and bar, as well as an outdoor heated pool, this historic hotel sure isn't lacking any modern amenities. The JD Hyde Historic Inn is also nearby. Built in 1886, vintage charm can be found in every room of the restored Victorian property — drawing room, dining room, library, and all. The inn isn't without present-day comforts either. Have a soak in the hot tub or cozy up beside the fire pit.
Of course, there are plenty of well-known chain hotels in the area if you want to take advantage of your frequent traveler points, including the Comfort Suites, Marriott, Fairfield Inn, and Hampton Inn. If you're looking for more affordable accommodations, rest easy knowing Visalia is among the budget-friendly California vacation destinations. Economical lodging options like the Motel 6 and Lamp Liter Inn are also available.