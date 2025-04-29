Vietnam's 'Real Life Mario Kart' Is A Thrilling Race Down Lush Mountains In A Tropical Paradise
Go-karting has taken the world by storm, with each additional track presenting something new in terms of difficulty, speed, or technology. Thrill-seekers will agree that there's nothing better than putting the pedal to the metal in your own little race car, careening down a loopy track, and speeding to the finish line in a NASCAR-style triumph. The Cao Nguyen Hoa track, a Mario Kart-esque go-kart track in Vietnam — one of the cheapest and most tourist-friendly destinations in the world — has joined the go-karting bandwagon and engineered its track with an exciting twist, so to speak.
Vietnam is home to many pretty, vibrant cities, and the lush, mountainous city of Da Lat in the southern region of the country is certainly one of them. Fun fact: Until recently, the elevated city didn't have any traffic lights, and today, traffic is still largely kept flowing by a series of roundabouts, so cars and motorbikes are in constant motion there. There's a poetic symmetry to building a karting track in Da Lat, and especially one such as Cao Nguyen Hoa, as the undulating track propels riders continuously downhill, and doesn't stop until the twisty curves peter out at the endpoint. The karts are ignition-less, and their bright colors are reminiscent of Mario Kart, sans the stores of launchables.
How go-karting works at Cao Nguyen Hoa
Yes, the sloping terrain at Cao Nguyen Hoa may seem daunting for anyone who has ever feared being in a moving vehicle that is speeding downhill. Thankfully though, the karts have two hand brakes (left for the front wheels and right for the back), and they also have steering capabilities. And by capabilities, it means that the karts have steering bars, not wheels, and one less worry is that the track is completely paved.
Although there are crash cushions here and there, it is possible to be bumped from your kart by a collision, so be sure to tighten the strap on your helmet. The rest of the way down is fairly easy. The park's majestic pines and verdant bushes whiz by as you make your descent, making the ride even more thrilling for its lush backdrop. Don't forget it is a race, though, so mostly keep your eyes peeled on the track as you try to beat your opponents.
Slow down and enjoy the other attractions at Cao Nguyen Hoa
After go-karting you'll want to take a load off at the surrounding grounds of Cao Nguyen Hoa park, a tropical paradise that spans nearly half a square mile, and is easy to spend the whole day luxuriating in. The entrance fee is only 100,000 VND, which is roughly $4, and a map is featured at the entrance, displaying the several attractions that the park has to offer. A must-try is a giant tree swing that is suspended at the top of the terraced slope, where you are safely strapped in before park attendants push you to start off the swaying ride.
The well-manicured walkways in the park also take you past bursting tropical foliage, flower-filled gardens, and stunning waterfalls. There isn't much tree cover, though, so on sunny days you'll want to wear a hat. Luckily, you can borrow a nón lá from the staff, the signature conical hats that Vietnam is known for. You can also cool off at the sparklingly clean, resort-worthy infinity pool that is set at Seven-T Coffe, a chic cafe at the park where you can sip iconic Vietnamese drinks such as cà phê sữa đá (cold coffee with condensed milk), and iced oolong tea. The pool is set on the edge of a cliff and offers unbelievably scenic views of the valley below.
The nearest airport to Da Lat is Da Lat International Airport (DLI). Most of the flights there are domestic, although it does have flights arriving from Malaysia, and connections to major airports like Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, a city known for its delicious and affordable street food.