Vietnam's 'Real Life Mario Kart' Is A Thrilling Race Down Lush Mountains In A Tropical Paradise

Go-karting has taken the world by storm, with each additional track presenting something new in terms of difficulty, speed, or technology. Thrill-seekers will agree that there's nothing better than putting the pedal to the metal in your own little race car, careening down a loopy track, and speeding to the finish line in a NASCAR-style triumph. The Cao Nguyen Hoa track, a Mario Kart-esque go-kart track in Vietnam — one of the cheapest and most tourist-friendly destinations in the world — has joined the go-karting bandwagon and engineered its track with an exciting twist, so to speak.

Vietnam is home to many pretty, vibrant cities, and the lush, mountainous city of Da Lat in the southern region of the country is certainly one of them. Fun fact: Until recently, the elevated city didn't have any traffic lights, and today, traffic is still largely kept flowing by a series of roundabouts, so cars and motorbikes are in constant motion there. There's a poetic symmetry to building a karting track in Da Lat, and especially one such as Cao Nguyen Hoa, as the undulating track propels riders continuously downhill, and doesn't stop until the twisty curves peter out at the endpoint. The karts are ignition-less, and their bright colors are reminiscent of Mario Kart, sans the stores of launchables.