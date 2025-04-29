Situated Between Jacksonville And Daytona Beach Is Florida's Picturesque Town With Pristine Beaches

Sometimes, exiting the fast lane takes travelers to Florida's many fun-filled destinations, like Orlando, Tampa, and Winter Haven. However, opting for a road less traveled can result in an interesting, entertaining, and fulfilling vacation away from the crowds. When you visit a small town along the Sunshine State's East Coast, like Beverly Beach, you might be surprised at what awaits and how it can turn your vacation destination into one you'll want to revisit.

While big cities and their attractions offer an abundance of things to see, do, and experience, they are usually ultra-busy, especially during peak season. However, at Beverly Beach, you can expect a low-key vibe that allows you to get the most out of every minute. Plus, it's located about an hour away from Daytona and Jacksonville, so you're never too far from big-city fun.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags, including sunglasses and sunscreen, and explore this vintage beach destination in Florida to enjoy small-town America in a big way. The adage, "less is more," is a perfect fit for Beverly Beach. Once you arrive, you will experience clean and quiet beaches, fewer crowds, and a laid-back pace of life — you won't be disappointed.