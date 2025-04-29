Situated Between Jacksonville And Daytona Beach Is Florida's Picturesque Town With Pristine Beaches
Sometimes, exiting the fast lane takes travelers to Florida's many fun-filled destinations, like Orlando, Tampa, and Winter Haven. However, opting for a road less traveled can result in an interesting, entertaining, and fulfilling vacation away from the crowds. When you visit a small town along the Sunshine State's East Coast, like Beverly Beach, you might be surprised at what awaits and how it can turn your vacation destination into one you'll want to revisit.
While big cities and their attractions offer an abundance of things to see, do, and experience, they are usually ultra-busy, especially during peak season. However, at Beverly Beach, you can expect a low-key vibe that allows you to get the most out of every minute. Plus, it's located about an hour away from Daytona and Jacksonville, so you're never too far from big-city fun.
So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags, including sunglasses and sunscreen, and explore this vintage beach destination in Florida to enjoy small-town America in a big way. The adage, "less is more," is a perfect fit for Beverly Beach. Once you arrive, you will experience clean and quiet beaches, fewer crowds, and a laid-back pace of life — you won't be disappointed.
The best things to do in Beverly Beach, Florida
Beverly Beach is a destination where you can relax, enjoy the environment, and just let the good times roll at their own pace. The small residential community resides on a barrier island, sandwiched between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic. It is home to approximately 500 residents – some retirees and some seasonal homeowners. While the 0.3-square-mile community might be small, it is big on things to do.
With "beach" in its name, water activities are abundant. From lounging on the shore and soaking up some rays to scheduling a fishing charter or boat tour, activities abound. Choose one of the nearby scuba centers to view underwater inhabitants, such as turtles and dolphins. At nearby Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, about 15 minutes away, go swimming, fish from the beach, explore the forested maritime hammock, and enjoy a picnic at one of the park's many shelters. If you feel like biking, take a leisurely ride along the scenic 19-mile Flagler County Trail.
When it's time to satisfy the tastebuds, Java Joint Beachside Grill serves breakfast and lunch along with beachfront views. This restaurant is a local favorite and boasts over 1,000 nearly five-star Google reviews. Beverly Beach is also a short drive from the excitement of Daytona Beach and St. Augustine, the country's oldest city. Choose to take in a race at Daytona International Speedway or visit the historic Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, constructed between 1672 and 1695.
How to get to Beverly Beach and where to stay
Drive time to Beverly Beach is about 40 minutes from both St. Augustine and Daytona Beach, with its Daytona Beach International Airport that operates flights to many worldwide and American destinations. Other airports less than two hours away from Beverly Beach include Jacksonville International Airport and Orlando Sanford International Airport. There is no direct train or bus service available to Beverly Beach, but good news for those planning to travel along the coast via personal watercraft. About 10 minutes from Beverly Beach is Hammock Beach Marina with transient rental slips for short and long-term stays.
If you want a break from your watercraft, book a comfortable stay at the popular and highly-rated Beverly Beach Camptown and RV Resort and the colourfully bohemian Si Como No Inn. Reserve ahead of time for a luxurious oceanfront room a bit further from town at Hammock Beach Golf Resort and Spa. Beverly Beach is an oasis for travelers where you will find sun, fun, a sugar sand beach, and the turquoise-green waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Like the uncrowded beach at Longboat Key on Florida's Gulf Coast, this small East Coast town beckons travelers who want to experience something other than a traditional Florida vacation.