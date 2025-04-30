Situated Between Wisconsin Dells And Madison Is An Underrated Waterfront Area With Charm And Recreation​​

The Wisconsin River flows along Sauk Prairie, making it the perfect spot for outdoorsy travelers; canoeing, swimming, fishing, and birdwatching are all popular here. The best way to experience the river is on the water itself — canoe, kayak, and tube rentals are available from Bluff View Canoe Rentals. If you're after a spot for a relaxing day in the sun, head to Sauk City Riverfront Park. There's a sandy beach here for swimming, and a fun playground — with a splash pad — for kids. Head further up the river to the Riverwalk Overlook, and hopefully catch a glimpse of the area's most famous residents: bald eagles. There's a viewing platform here, along with an eagle-shaped metal sculpture. Winter — any time from December and when things begin to thaw — is the best time of year to see the eagles.

It's possible to explore the entire length of Sauk Prairie on the Great Sauk State Trail. This is a paved rail trail, stretching 11.4 miles between the intersection of Water and John Quincy Adams Streets in Sauk City, and the north end of Sauk Prairie Recreation Area. Visitors should be aware that this is part of Wisconsin State Parks — you'll need to buy a trail pass if you're over 16 years old and biking or rollerblading on the trail. Hikers will want to head out to Ferry Bluff State Natural Area for the short 0.8-mile walk up Ferry Bluff. There are gorgeous views of the bluffs and river from the viewpoint at Cactus Bluff, which stands at 300 feet tall. It's closed from November 1st to April 1st each year, as Ferry Bluff is a roosting area for bald eagles in winter. It's recommended to bring bug spray, as the mosquitos are fierce here in summer.