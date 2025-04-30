Situated Between Wisconsin Dells And Madison Is An Underrated Waterfront Area With Charm And Recreation
Wisconsin has a dizzying number of things to see and do. From the spectacular scenery of beautiful Door County, to buzzy cities like Madison and Milwaukee, and the Midwest's historic Lambeau Field stadium (home of the Green Bay Packers), there's something for every type of traveler in Wisconsin. Head away from the crowds and you'll find laid-back Sauk Prairie, full of old-school charm and perfect for getting out in nature and relaxing.
Sauk Prairie is located between the popular Wisconsin Dells and the state capital, Madison. The Sauk Prairie community is made up of two neighboring towns: Sauk City and Prairie du Sac. It's a short 35-minute drive between Madison and Sauk Prairie, and just half an hour from the Dells, making the area an easy day trip or weekend getaway. It's best to have your own vehicle to explore the area. Visitors can check into the Cedarberry Inn, a locally owned property with rooms and suites, plus an indoor heated pool. Rates start from about $100 per night.
Get outside and explore Sauk Prairie's scenic attractions
The Wisconsin River flows along Sauk Prairie, making it the perfect spot for outdoorsy travelers; canoeing, swimming, fishing, and birdwatching are all popular here. The best way to experience the river is on the water itself — canoe, kayak, and tube rentals are available from Bluff View Canoe Rentals. If you're after a spot for a relaxing day in the sun, head to Sauk City Riverfront Park. There's a sandy beach here for swimming, and a fun playground — with a splash pad — for kids. Head further up the river to the Riverwalk Overlook, and hopefully catch a glimpse of the area's most famous residents: bald eagles. There's a viewing platform here, along with an eagle-shaped metal sculpture. Winter — any time from December and when things begin to thaw — is the best time of year to see the eagles.
It's possible to explore the entire length of Sauk Prairie on the Great Sauk State Trail. This is a paved rail trail, stretching 11.4 miles between the intersection of Water and John Quincy Adams Streets in Sauk City, and the north end of Sauk Prairie Recreation Area. Visitors should be aware that this is part of Wisconsin State Parks — you'll need to buy a trail pass if you're over 16 years old and biking or rollerblading on the trail. Hikers will want to head out to Ferry Bluff State Natural Area for the short 0.8-mile walk up Ferry Bluff. There are gorgeous views of the bluffs and river from the viewpoint at Cactus Bluff, which stands at 300 feet tall. It's closed from November 1st to April 1st each year, as Ferry Bluff is a roosting area for bald eagles in winter. It's recommended to bring bug spray, as the mosquitos are fierce here in summer.
Discover small-town Wisconsin's charming sights
Aside from its natural landmarks, Sauk Prairie offers plenty for foodies and arts and culture lovers. First, head to River Arts Inc., which has a gallery on Water Street and rotating artist exhibits. If you're visiting on a Saturday, visit the Tripp Heritage Museum to learn about the area's past. Highlights from the exhibition include an interesting display of Victorian hair art, and over 300 stuffed birds and specimens from the collection of birder and taxidermist Edward Ochsner. Approximately 10 miles outside of Sauk City is Dr. Evermor's Sculpture Park, a must-see when in the area — it's home to the world's largest scrap metal sculpture. Back in the area, browse through some of Sauk Prairie's independent and local shops. Retwist-T features a mix of handmade crafts and art, as well as eclectic antiques and upcycled items. Carr Valley Cheese is a top choice for buying award-winning Wisconsin cheese that's still produced the old-fashioned way.
You can't miss a visit to Wollersheim Winery & Distillery when in Sauk Prairie. The venue is located on a pretty hill overlooking the Wisconsin River, and has been at the forefront of the Midwest wine industry since the winery's creation in the 1840s. Winery tours, distillery tours, and tastings are available, as well as a tasty bistro menu during lunch hours. Craft beer lovers should stop by Vintage Brewing Co. Sauk City, a fantastic brewery and restaurant in downtown Sauk City — try their award-winning Scaredy Cat oatmeal stout. Culvers fans won't want to miss the opportunity to visit the first store, which opened in Sauk City in 1984. Next time you're headed to the Water Park Capital at the Wisconsin Dells, take time to detour for a getaway in Sauk Prairie.