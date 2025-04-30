Florida's Top-Ranked Hidden Campground Offers A Charming Setting With Its Own Waterfront Pub

Your Florida vision board probably consists of sparkling blue coastlines, upscale islands with incredible beach resorts, and artsy museums that feel like you're time-traveling in Europe. It's rare to find travelers booking a trip to the Sunshine State for its camping scene ... unless, of course, it's beach camping. However, not only is it possible, but it's also award-winning. One small Florida town is home to a campsite named No. 1 of the "Top Hidden Gems" campgrounds in 2025 by Campspot, a business management company for RV parks and campgrounds.

Inverness, Florida, a cozy city just an hour's drive northwest of Orlando, is where you'll find The Cove Resort and Pub. While it might sound like a luxurious beachy escape with a quaint dining location, it's actually a laid-back campsite with RV parks, adorable cabins, and a crowd-favorite watering hole. No, really. The pub is one of the main attractions, apart from the great outdoors. With nearly 2,700 Google Reviews, visitors say there's something for everyone on the menu, and the food matches the hype.

The Cove Resort and Pub offers plenty to explore for your peaceful getaway. From airboat tours to fishing and kayaking, you'll be reconnected with nature in all the best ways. Spend your weekend paddling through rivers or kicking back by the fire pit under a sky full of stars. It's a place where you can unplug and experience a different side of Florida. Inverness transforms a quiet retreat into a secret treasure that you'll want to keep all to yourself.