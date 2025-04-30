Florida's Top-Ranked Hidden Campground Offers A Charming Setting With Its Own Waterfront Pub
Your Florida vision board probably consists of sparkling blue coastlines, upscale islands with incredible beach resorts, and artsy museums that feel like you're time-traveling in Europe. It's rare to find travelers booking a trip to the Sunshine State for its camping scene ... unless, of course, it's beach camping. However, not only is it possible, but it's also award-winning. One small Florida town is home to a campsite named No. 1 of the "Top Hidden Gems" campgrounds in 2025 by Campspot, a business management company for RV parks and campgrounds.
Inverness, Florida, a cozy city just an hour's drive northwest of Orlando, is where you'll find The Cove Resort and Pub. While it might sound like a luxurious beachy escape with a quaint dining location, it's actually a laid-back campsite with RV parks, adorable cabins, and a crowd-favorite watering hole. No, really. The pub is one of the main attractions, apart from the great outdoors. With nearly 2,700 Google Reviews, visitors say there's something for everyone on the menu, and the food matches the hype.
The Cove Resort and Pub offers plenty to explore for your peaceful getaway. From airboat tours to fishing and kayaking, you'll be reconnected with nature in all the best ways. Spend your weekend paddling through rivers or kicking back by the fire pit under a sky full of stars. It's a place where you can unplug and experience a different side of Florida. Inverness transforms a quiet retreat into a secret treasure that you'll want to keep all to yourself.
What you'll experience at the Cove Resort and Pub
Trade in award-winning beaches in vibrant downtown areas for the calm river waters in an enchanting forest. Drive your RV to one of the 10 premium campsites (via The Cove Pub and Grub) at the Cove, where you can even access free Wi-Fi (though, you'll probably want to disconnect). No RV? No problem. You can still experience the outdoors, lodging in one of the five cabins on the campground.
Kick off your trip by exploring the property on an air boat. All American Airboat Tours offers day tours, night tours, and, for an added twist, bar-hopping tours. If you want a quieter, more relaxed experience, you can hop in a kayak and paddle the river, as well. Guests come here to enjoy a stroll between the trees as the sun peers through the shaded branches, or simply to lie back, unwind, and enjoy the sweetest activity of all: lounging. Then, of course, you can come back to reality and join the rest of the camping community at the local pub.
From wings to sandwiches and salads, there is a range of items for even the pickiest eater. You'll also find daily specials, such as 89-cent wings on Wednesdays. With its comfortable amenities set in the heart of nature, the Cove offers the perfect blend of camping and natural charm for a relaxing getaway.