Hidden In Kentucky's River Gorge Is An Abandoned Mining Town With Ghostly Tours And Scenic Trails

Part of the reason that the building skeletons have been recreated in this unique way is that often, these buildings in mining towns weren't built to stand the test of time. Rather, they were made so they could be packed up and moved when mining needs changed to a new location. This particular town was centered around Mine 18, something you can actually go inside on the self-guided tour. You'll also get to see the town's bridge, which you can cross, as well as the tipple where coal cars deposited the coal. The whole thing is a loop, and the path is paved.

They have a yearly fall event there in which you can hear ghost stories told about the town, put on by the National Park Service. Still, no matter when you go, it's a fascinating experience. Not only that, but there are also bathrooms, vending machines, and free public Wi-Fi available at the Blue Heron Interpretive Center right on site. One review on Tripadvisor said: ""It's a very interesting stop ... Worthy spending 1-2 hours here. You can go onto a bridge crossing the river and see the coal tipple."

You can get there by car, but a more fun way to visit is to take the Big South Fork Scenic Railway, which is a 45-minute round trip ride from Stearns to Blue Heron with 1.5 hours to stop and enjoy the museum. The trip also has some historical narration. It's $28 for adults with lower pricing for seniors, military families, and kids. You can also pay an extra $14 for a coal miner's lunch, with a half ham/half turkey sandwich, chips, a moon pie, and a drink. (Purchase it with your tickets, not on site.)