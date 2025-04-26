Hidden In Kentucky's River Gorge Is An Abandoned Mining Town With Ghostly Tours And Scenic Trails
Kentucky, aka the Bluegrass State, has a wealth of things to do outdoors, but if you're a fan of history as well, you should pay a visit to the Blue Heron Coal Mining Camp in Stearns. This Kentucky town is not far from the state's southern border with Tennessee in the uncrowded Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, which is managed by the National Park Service. Blue Heron was once a coal mining town run by the Stearns Coal & Lumber Company from 1937 through 1962. It shut down when the profit dwindled, but it's now an outdoor museum, and it's perfect for kids and adults alike.
The museum sits along the Big South Fork River, and it's completely free for everyone. While you're there, you can really get a sense of the history of this ghostly mining town, particularly because many of the buildings like the laundry, the general store, and the houses have been recreated as open-air steel structures that show the frame of the places ... much like the structures' skeletons. You can go inside these places on a self-guided tour where you can read signs about the history of the place. Even better? You can push a button and actually listen to stories from the people who lived there.
All about the Blue Heron Coal Mining Camp in Stearns, Kentucky
Part of the reason that the building skeletons have been recreated in this unique way is that often, these buildings in mining towns weren't built to stand the test of time. Rather, they were made so they could be packed up and moved when mining needs changed to a new location. This particular town was centered around Mine 18, something you can actually go inside on the self-guided tour. You'll also get to see the town's bridge, which you can cross, as well as the tipple where coal cars deposited the coal. The whole thing is a loop, and the path is paved.
They have a yearly fall event there in which you can hear ghost stories told about the town, put on by the National Park Service. Still, no matter when you go, it's a fascinating experience. Not only that, but there are also bathrooms, vending machines, and free public Wi-Fi available at the Blue Heron Interpretive Center right on site. One review on Tripadvisor said: ""It's a very interesting stop ... Worthy spending 1-2 hours here. You can go onto a bridge crossing the river and see the coal tipple."
You can get there by car, but a more fun way to visit is to take the Big South Fork Scenic Railway, which is a 45-minute round trip ride from Stearns to Blue Heron with 1.5 hours to stop and enjoy the museum. The trip also has some historical narration. It's $28 for adults with lower pricing for seniors, military families, and kids. You can also pay an extra $14 for a coal miner's lunch, with a half ham/half turkey sandwich, chips, a moon pie, and a drink. (Purchase it with your tickets, not on site.)
Getting to Blue Heron Coal Mining Camp and things to do in the area
To get to Stearns to visit the Blue Heron Coal Mining Camp, you can fly into McGhee Tyson Airport in Tennessee, which has domestic flights, and is 91 miles away. You can also choose the Louisville International Airport in Kentucky, which is 169 miles away.
There is plenty to do around the area. After the museum and the Big South Fork Scenic Railway Train trip in Stearns, head about 18 miles away to hike to one of Kentucky's most enchanting natural features, Yahoo Falls. It's a lovely five-mile out-and-back hike that's moderately challenging. It's best from March through July, and it's very popular. Not only will you see the breathtaking waterfall, but there are arches to marvel at as well.
You're also around 40 minutes away from the must-visit city of Somerset, Kentucky, which has a vibrant arts scene and access to adventures on Lake Cumberland. The lake itself has tubing, rafting, and surfing, as well as boating, so you can spend lots of time there. If you love cars, Somerset has the Somernites Cruise Car Show that happens on the 4th Saturday of every month from April through October, with classic cars on display. The event is free, with food and drinks to purchase and even a swap meet to enjoy, so it's worth planning around it.