Rick Steves Says This Is The Best City To Start Your Vacation In Greece

The best way to enter Greece depends on your departure location, timing, and travel preferences. By air, the most convenient way to enter Greece is definitely by flying into Athens International Airport (ATH), which serves as the main gateway. A train line from the airport serves as an easy means of reaching the city center (make sure you purchase the special airport travel ticket, otherwise, you can be fined heavily). Other major airports include Thessaloniki (SKG), Heraklion (HER), and Rhodes (RHO). Direct flights are available from many international destinations.

If you're traveling from neighboring countries like Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, or Turkey, you can enter Greece overland via road or rail. The Albanian coastal town of Saranda is within sight of the Greek island of Corfu, one of the greenest islands with dazzling beaches in the country. Plus, it can be reached in half an hour by ferry.

Those traveling by sea have the most potential for getting creative in their arrival plans. Greece has numerous ports that welcome international ferries, especially from Italy and Turkey. Popular ferry routes connect Greece with Brindisi, Bari, and Ancona in Italy, as well as Kuşadası, Izmir, and Bodrum in Turkey. The Turkish port of Ayvalik is only a two and a half hour ferry ride to the island of Lesbos, Greece's third-largest island, which is ideal for those who want to start their Greek getaway on island time, saving the bustling metropolis of Athens for later. With so much to see and explore in Greece, as long as you arrive in one piece, with a full appetite and your sense of wonder fully intact, there's almost no wrong way of getting there.