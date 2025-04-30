Rick Steves Says This Is The Best City To Start Your Vacation In Greece
Greece's ancient wonders, sun-drenched landscapes, and classical past combine to make it one of the world's most attractive tourist destinations. Greek food is another undeniable draw for visitors, with dishes like moussaka, souvlaki, spanakopita, and baklava, all enhanced by the fresh, Mediterranean ingredients used in their preparation. Greeks are also famous for their hospitality and philoxenia (love of strangers), making travelers feel genuinely welcome. Fans of mythology love visiting Greece to see locations tied to the legends of Zeus, Poseidon, Athena, and the epic tales of Homer's "Odyssey." And with more than 250 sunny days a year, Greece offers mild winters and hot summers, making it an ideal getaway almost year-round.
However, it can seem overwhelming when it comes to narrowing down one's itinerary for a vacation, given costs and time constraints. This is an undertaking that requires careful thought, balancing historical exploration with leisure and adventure. Travel expert Rick Steves recommends approaching Greece by focusing on Athens and the Peloponnese region. His suggested itinerary prioritizes locations based on trip length and transportation methods, guiding travelers toward an unforgettable Greek adventure. We'll break down Steves' advice for the Athens and the Peloponnese for you, as well as provide some additional recommendations on some alternate entry points into this magical Mediterranean destination.
Rick Steves' recommended Greek itinerary
On his website, Rick Steves recommends starting one's journey in Athens and spending at least two to three days here to absorb the city's historical significance. The Acropolis, crowned by the iconic Parthenon, serves as a striking reminder of Greece's architectural mastery, and its accompanying museum is also worth a visit. Steves is extremely excited about the future of this European city, emphasizing that the city's vibrant street life, modern cafés, and bustling markets provide an equally enriching experience.
Venturing inland, Steves highlights Delphi as a must-visit destination, famed for its ancient oracle and breathtaking mountain vistas. He suggests spending a day exploring the archaeological site, which once held spiritual significance for ancient Greeks seeking guidance from the gods. Further west, Olympia offers another essential stop for history enthusiasts. As the birthplace of the Olympic Games, Olympia boasts impressive ruins of athletic training facilities and temples dedicated to Zeus.
For those looking to immerse themselves in Greece's lesser-traveled regions, the Peloponnese peninsula promises a wealth of experiences. Nafplio, the former capital often regarded as Greece's most picturesque town, provides easy access to historical sites such as the grand amphitheater of Epidavros, renowned for its acoustics, and the ancient ruins of Mycenae, once a powerful kingdom.
Further south, Steves recommends visiting the medieval fortress town of Monemvasia, which offers a unique historical retreat, while the rugged landscapes of the Mani Peninsula, particularly the coastal village of Kardamyli, provide a quieter escape. Steves advises travelers to slow down in these regions, appreciating their natural beauty and cultural heritage.
Alternate entry points to Greece
The best way to enter Greece depends on your departure location, timing, and travel preferences. By air, the most convenient way to enter Greece is definitely by flying into Athens International Airport (ATH), which serves as the main gateway. A train line from the airport serves as an easy means of reaching the city center (make sure you purchase the special airport travel ticket, otherwise, you can be fined heavily). Other major airports include Thessaloniki (SKG), Heraklion (HER), and Rhodes (RHO). Direct flights are available from many international destinations.
If you're traveling from neighboring countries like Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, or Turkey, you can enter Greece overland via road or rail. The Albanian coastal town of Saranda is within sight of the Greek island of Corfu, one of the greenest islands with dazzling beaches in the country. Plus, it can be reached in half an hour by ferry.
Those traveling by sea have the most potential for getting creative in their arrival plans. Greece has numerous ports that welcome international ferries, especially from Italy and Turkey. Popular ferry routes connect Greece with Brindisi, Bari, and Ancona in Italy, as well as Kuşadası, Izmir, and Bodrum in Turkey. The Turkish port of Ayvalik is only a two and a half hour ferry ride to the island of Lesbos, Greece's third-largest island, which is ideal for those who want to start their Greek getaway on island time, saving the bustling metropolis of Athens for later. With so much to see and explore in Greece, as long as you arrive in one piece, with a full appetite and your sense of wonder fully intact, there's almost no wrong way of getting there.