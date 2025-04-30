Tennessee's Charming City Near Memphis Offers An Idyllic Day Trip With A Bustling Historic Downtown
Tennessee is known for its popular, music-filled cities, like Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis, but there are plenty of other areas of the state to explore. About an hour northeast of Memphis by car, the hidden gem of Covington, Tennessee, is the perfect day trip for vacationers to Bluff City and an ideal addition to anyone's stay in the area.
Covington will give you a break from all the hustle and bustle. While Memphis has a population of more than 600,000, Covington has fewer than 10,000, making it a great place to find both a tight-knit community and a sense of relaxation. How tight-knit? There's a community garden where kids and adults alike come together to grow goods for those in the area to enjoy. After a few hours in the charming city, taking in the historic downtown and peaceful parks, you'll feel recharged for your return to the birthplace of rock 'n' roll.
Explore Covington's natural beauty and savor the BBQ
Take a break from the go-go-go mentality of Memphis, with its busy downtown full of music destinations and packed restaurants, with a day filled with museums, good food, and nature. Covington makes it easy for visitors to find all of that in one place and offers a relaxed, small-town pace.
The Tipton County Museum, Veterans Memorial, and Nature Center opened in 1998 and offers guests the chance to learn about the area's history, as well as explore the city's natural beauty. You can see bees and butterflies at the museum's mini meadow or walk the half-mile nature trail through the forest. It's all located within the grounds of Cobb-Parr Memorial Park, which also houses a 20-acre wildlife sanctuary. The museum hosts regular cars-and-coffee meet-ups for locals and is also home to a small gift shop, where you can buy keepsakes crafted by Tipton County residents.
Afterward, head to the historic downtown for a bite to eat. Choose from barbecue at Up Town BBQ; sandwiches, salads, and burgers at Old Town Hall & Cafe; or a more upscale dining experience at The Cellar Restaurant and Prohibition Bar, where you can take part in trivia Tuesday nights and hear live music on Fridays and Saturdays. Post-dinner, you can catch a show nearby at The Historic Ruffin Theater. The event space originally opened more than 100 years ago, in 1909, as the Palace Theater. Over the years, it's gone through multiple renovations and name changes before landing on its current name in the '30s. A couple of decades later, Elvis Presley graced the theater with his presence as part of a small stage show before he became a hit singer.
Where to find a last-minute stay in Covington (and a last-minute meal)
While there are plenty of affordable places to stay in Memphis, after finding some peace in Covington, you might not be ready to head back just yet. If you decide you want to turn your day trip into an overnight stay, there are a few budget-friendly lodging options, and they're all right near one another. Situated about 2 miles from Cobb-Parr Memorial Park, you can get a good night's sleep at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Covington Tennessee. If you want a cheaper option, you can find both Days Inn by Wyndham Covington and Quality Inn & Suites on the same road.
You won't have to go far for a late-night snack before laying your head down for the night after a day of exploring. You can grab some goods from the Save A Lot grocery store around the corner from the hotels or pick up a burger and fries from one of the fast food joints nearby.
In the morning, give yourself a slow start to the day and walk (10 minutes) or drive (two minutes) over to Pappy & Jimmies for a meal. One reviewer on Google promises, "They make a great country style breakfast with friendly service as well," and you can order pancakes, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, biscuits, or country-fried steak and eggs. Afterward, you can pick up a cup of joe from Midwestern coffee chain Scooter's Coffee. Enjoy your coffee at Frazier Park, which is closer to the hotels than Cobb-Parr Memorial Park, for an easy stroll along its nature trail — and playgrounds, if you have kids — before heading back to the bustling city of Memphis. Be sure to check out our guide to saving money with budget travel within Memphis.