Tennessee's Charming City Near Memphis Offers An Idyllic Day Trip With A Bustling Historic Downtown

Take a break from the go-go-go mentality of Memphis, with its busy downtown full of music destinations and packed restaurants, with a day filled with museums, good food, and nature. Covington makes it easy for visitors to find all of that in one place and offers a relaxed, small-town pace.

The Tipton County Museum, Veterans Memorial, and Nature Center opened in 1998 and offers guests the chance to learn about the area's history, as well as explore the city's natural beauty. You can see bees and butterflies at the museum's mini meadow or walk the half-mile nature trail through the forest. It's all located within the grounds of Cobb-Parr Memorial Park, which also houses a 20-acre wildlife sanctuary. The museum hosts regular cars-and-coffee meet-ups for locals and is also home to a small gift shop, where you can buy keepsakes crafted by Tipton County residents.

Afterward, head to the historic downtown for a bite to eat. Choose from barbecue at Up Town BBQ; sandwiches, salads, and burgers at Old Town Hall & Cafe; or a more upscale dining experience at The Cellar Restaurant and Prohibition Bar, where you can take part in trivia Tuesday nights and hear live music on Fridays and Saturdays. Post-dinner, you can catch a show nearby at The Historic Ruffin Theater. The event space originally opened more than 100 years ago, in 1909, as the Palace Theater. Over the years, it's gone through multiple renovations and name changes before landing on its current name in the '30s. A couple of decades later, Elvis Presley graced the theater with his presence as part of a small stage show before he became a hit singer.